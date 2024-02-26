House as Committee of the Whole to tackle Chacha reso

THE House of Representatives is set to transform itself into a Committee of the Whole starting Monday for the “exhaustive, inclusive, and expeditious deli-beration” of Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 7.

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio D. Gonzales, Jr., along with Deputy Speaker David C. Suarez and Majority Leader Manuel Jose M. Dalipe, jointly filed RBH No. 7 entitled “A Resolution of Both Houses of Congress Proposing Amendments to Certain Economic Provisions of the 1987 Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines, Particularly on Articles XII, XIV, and XVI.”

Gonzales said several resource persons, including noted economists, have been invited to the initial debates that start at 1 p.m.

“The conversion of the House into a Committee of the Whole, which is like a plenary session, aims to involve every one of our colleagues in discussions with our resource persons. This will facilitate proceedings leading to an eventual approval or rejection of the proposed amendments,” he said.

He said the House would conduct three hearings a week and try to obtain a vote on the proposals before the Holy Week recess of Congress next month. This was also the original timeline set for the Senate by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri for the Senate’s adoption of RBH No. 6, he added.

RBH No. 7 is almost an exact reproduction of RBH No. 6, introduced by Zubiri and Senators Loren Legarda and Juan Edgardo Angara.

RBH No. 6 and RBH No. 7 are both entitled, “A Resolution of Both Houses of Congress proposing amendments to certain economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines, particularly on Articles XII, XIV

and XVI.”

The proposed House and Senate changes are on the grant of legislative franchises to and ownership of public utilities in Article XII, and ownership of basic educational facilities in Article XIV and advertising firms in Article XVI.

The suggested principal amendments are the insertion of the phrase, “unless otherwise provided by law,” which would empower Congress to lift or relax present economic restrictions in the nation’s basic law, and the addition of the qualifier “basic” in Article XlV.

RBH No. 7 and RBH No. 6 also restate the provision of the Constitution that Congress may propose amendments “upon a vote of three-fourths of all its members.”