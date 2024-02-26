Govt offers shelter support for houses hit by disasters

FILIPINOS whose homes were damaged by disasters can claim a one-time emergency shelter support from the national government, according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

In a statement, DHSUD said this approval follows the creation of the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance program (Idsap), which is tasked to conduct the agency’s post-disaster initiatives.

A one-time emergency shelter support of P15,000 will be extended to eligible families. However, this will be subject to the availability of government funds.

“We want our disaster-affected kababayans [compatriots] to immediately receive the government’s assistance. They already suffered from typhoons [and] earthquakes,” DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar was quoted in the statement as saying. “We want to alleviate that by fast-tracking the delivery of our services.”

Undersecretary Randy B. Escolango, the Department’s Undersecretary for Disaster Response, is tasked to implement the emergency response phase under Idsap. Escolango is also assigned to constitute a “Shelter Response Team,” tasked to assist and augment efforts on the ground to deliver shelter assistance for disaster victims.

“With the number of disasters occurring in our country, we remain steadfast to our commitment to exhaust all efforts to help our countrymen, not only those affected by the disaster but also those living in danger zones as a proactive measure which is what we are currently doing under Pambansang Pabahay,” Acuzar said.

The DHSUD said the Idsap will define the interventions and provide implementation guidelines during its three phases: emergency response, early recovery, and rehabilitation and recovery.

DHSUD said the emergency response phase, coordinated efforts among different agencies and organizations shall ensue, following the onset of the disaster to mitigate its effects.

The Idsap will also focus on early recovery, and rehabilitation and recovery. Efforts on Phase 2 are directed towards helping affected areas regain a sense of normalcy and stability.

The last phase, meanwhile, covers the restoration and improvement of living conditions post-disaster and reduce risk factors, in accordance with the “build back better” principles.

