GMA anti-piracy campaign reach widens

BROADCAST media company GMA Network continues the drive against digital piracy by unveiling a new set of video and radio plugs. Featuring Bisaya-speaking GMA artists and a fresh roster of other talents addressing audiences in Filipino, these new plugs are part of the network’s “Stream Responsibly, Fight Piracy” campaign.

Starring in the video and radio plugs are Bisaya-speaking GMA stars Manilyn Reynes from the multi-awarded family sitcom Pepito Manaloto, Richard Yap of the top-rating family drama Abot-Kamay na Pangarap, and Jessica Villarubin of the noontime musical variety show All-Out Sundays.

In the 30-second radio plugs, available to listeners in Cebu, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, and General Santos City in South Cotabato, the artists address audiences in Bisaya. They caution against downloading content from suspicious streaming sites and also outline the risks involved in doing so, namely the possibility of having personal, sensitive data compromised and malware that can harm electronic devices.

The anti-piracy videos starring Manilyn, Richard, and Jessica can also be seen across GMA Regional TV and GMA’s international channels.

Producing materials that are more localized is part of GMA’s efforts to bring its anti-piracy drive to more audiences, while also emphasizing the importance of accessing entertainment and other information from legitimate online streaming services and platforms. These new videos and radio plugs, launched in January 26, are also a continuation of the network’s collaboration with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL).

“Content creation is the lifeblood of GMA Network,” says Joseph T. Francia, first vice president of GMA International, on behalf of the GMA Anti-piracy Committee. “With the challenges we and the rest of the creative industry are facing against online piracy, it is vital that we don’t just work with each other. We must reach out to audiences too, communicate to them not just the effects of piracy but also the risks when they download content illegally.”

In taking the anti-piracy drive across the different regions of the country, GMA hopes to raise more awareness among their viewers.

“As a media company, GMA’s duty is not just to provide accurate and timely information,” says Oliver B. Amoroso, GMA Network senior vice president and head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy.

Other GMA talents contributing their voices to the radio campaign are Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Rayver Cruz, and Martin del Rosario of the GMA Prime program Asawa ng Asawa Ko. In the plug, they explain in Filipino what digital piracy is and how downloading and streaming content from pirate sites could make them complicit in the crime.

Also lending their voices in the radio plugs are Gabby Concepcion, Beauty Gonzalez, and Carla Abellana of the suspense drama Stolen Life.

Newly-appointed Anti-Piracy Ambassador Ruru Madrid also has a new radio plug in the “Stream Responsibly, Fight Piracy” campaign. The actor, joined by Black Rider costars Yassi Pressman and Matteo Guidicelli, encourages listeners to support the creative industry by watching programs only from legitimate platforms.

More information can be found at www.gmanetwork.com.