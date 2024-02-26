Financial scam victims lost ₱155M in 2023, solon says

SEN. Mark A. Villar sponsored on the floor last Wednesday night the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act or Afasa, drawing quick support from most senators.

“Ang pinaghirapan ng ating mga kapwa Pilipino na para sana sa kanilang pang-araw-araw na gastusin ay ninanakaw lamang ng mga scammers,” said Villar, chairman of the Banks committee. [What our countrymen have worked so hard for to sustain their daily needs are just being stolen by scammer] “These are heinous crimes against our people, Mr. President and it is upon us to ensure that they will be put to a stop as soon as possible.”

An advocate against financial cybercrime, Villar said the stronger provisions in the proposed Afasa bill will arm the country’s financial institutions with heightened risk management systems, power and authority to manage the financial transactions of account owners which are poised to be dubious and suspicious.

“The Afasa will provide safety measures that will go after financial cybercrimes, such as being a money mule, committing social engineering schemes and economic sabotage. Afasa also provides the responsibility of responsible institutions to protect and secure their clients’ financial accounts, such as mandating them to have adequate risk management systems and controls including, but not limited to multi-factor authentication (MFA), fraud management systems (FMS), other account-holder enrollment and verification processes,” the senator said in his sponsorship speech.

Villar cited multiple cases of scamming in the past year. He noted that in the first eight months of 2023, more than 8,000 Filipinos lost more than P155 million to different types of scams. During his speech, he showed videos of scam victims, including a cancer patient whose money, supposedly for his chemotherapy and medicines, was siphoned out of his e-wallet account.

His sponsorship was overwhelmingly supported by the Senate as the Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and Senators Sherwin T. Gatchalian, Grace L. Poe, Ramon “Bong” B. Revilla, Jinggoy Estrada have also delivered their co-sponsorship speeches, supporting the Afasa bill.

“I cannot just sit and do nothing while these scammers steal the hard-earned money of our kababayans [compatriots],” Villar said.

After his sponsorship speech, the Afasa bill is now awaiting further legislative actions before the Senate. Once enacted into law, the bill will serve as the primary legislation penalizing scammers and providing legislative support to the Philippine financial institutions to combat the proliferation of scammers.

Also at Wednesday’s plenary session, Poe said that as principal author of the measure and as the sponsor and co-author of the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act in the last Congress, the bill is part of ongoing campaign against these scams, shams and frauds.

She explained she first filed this bill in 2021 when electronic-money accounts “rose to an astonishing 16.8 million, as the pandemic prompted many to make the necessary transition online.” “But these schemes chip away the trust in our financial system—threatening to undo years of progress in financial inclusion and digital innovation,” Poe said. “While financial education and literacy is still key in preventing these schemes, we need more concrete actions to chase and punish these cybercriminals.”

In 2022, the Philippine ranked 5th among Southeast Asian countries in terms of phishing attack incidents. The country lost a staggering P623 million to fraud, P623 million to phishing and P409 million to identity theft, the senator said.

As a victim of credit card hacking, meanwhile, Gatchalian attested that cybercrime incidents caused not only financial losses, but also emotional distress, anxiety and loss of trust for financial institutions.

“This is why we need the [Afasa]. This bill establishes clear and severe penalties for those who willingly act as money mules, those who use social engineering schemes and other fraudulent means to solicit financial account information that may result to account takeover or loss to any person,” Gatchalian said.