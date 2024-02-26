Eastern Visayas Land Realty Inc. partners with EFCO for remaining housing units in The Montview Residences – Tacloban

Eastern Visayas Land Realty Inc., the real estate developer behind The Montview Residences project in Tacloban City has partnered with Economy Forms Corporation (EFCO) – an international form works manufacturer based in the USA for the construction of its remaining units.

EFCO was established in 1936 in the USA and has operations in 14 countries worldwide. Its manufacturing facility is in Iowa and is considered to be the largest manufacturing facility dedicated to the fabrication of forming and shoring equipment in the Western Hemisphere.

In its aim to further improve the quality of units being built on site, Eastern Visayas Land Realty Inc. was able to secure a partnership with EFCO to supply high-quality form works, which are used by top developers in the Philippines such as Filinvest Land, Inc., Cebu Landmasters, and A Brown Company, Inc. to name a few. Overseas, EFCO has also formed part of the construction of many commercial, high-rise buildings, home building, and heavy civil works in the USA, Canada, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Faster Turnover, Better Quality

Future homeowners of The Montview Residences can now look forward to being able to come home to a home that’s built with the highest quality in mind. With EFCO’s technology, the speed to construct a unit triples, due to less reliance on labor, at the same time labor defects such as cracks and leaks are minimized. In terms of quality, EFCO-built units are way better than conventional methodology since it is solid, durable, high strength with steel-reinforced concrete structures for homes that are earthquake-resistant, soundproof, and rodent-resistant.

EFCO Home Building Systems can be adapted to most interior designs since it eliminates spaces consumed by columns which is one of the main concerns in redesigning the interior details inside the house.

Eastern Visayas Land Realty Inc. is confident that their partnership with EFCO will give its future homeowners added confidence knowing that their units were built with materials and forms that are also being used by a lot of the top developers here and abroad. They also expect to be able to deliver units faster and minimize human error as the EFCO technology ensures standard, consistent delivery in all the units.

All the units from Block 6, 8, 17 to 25 will benefit from this new technology. EVLRI is excited to share this milestone together with the future homeowners of The Montview Residences.