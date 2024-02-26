CA junks DOH plea on ₱8.1B Bgy health stations project

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has junked the petition filed by the Department of Health (DOH) seeking to set aside the decision issued by an arbitral tribunal ordering the agency to compensate the private contractor behind the controversial P8.1-billion Barangay Health Stations (BHS) project during the term of former President Benigno S. Aquino III.

In a 22-page ruling penned by Associate Justice Jaime Fortunato Caringal, the CA’s Eight Division held that the final award issued by the Construction Industry Arbitration Commission (CIAC) Arbitral Tribunal on January 3, 2022, has attained finality and “may no longer be modified, be it on errors of fact or law.” The ruling was in favor of JBros Construction Corp. in a joint venture agreement with Fujian Zhongma Construction Engineering Ltd. Co.

The CA explained that while the losing party now has two options against an unfavorable CIAC award—and under the second option has 60 days within which to file a petition assailing the decision, the old rule that the award become executory after 15 days has been retained. It is, nonetheless, subject to the losing party’s right to either secure a temporary restraining order and/or a preliminary injunction from the Supreme Court or the Court of Appeals.

In this case, the CA noted that JBros received a copy of the final award on January 4, 2022, while the DOH admitted to having received the decision a day after.

The appellate court pointed out that under Section 18.1 of the CIAC Rules, a final arbitral award “shall become executory upon the lapse of 15 days from receipt thereof by the parties and in case recourse is taken against the same either before the CA or the SC in appropriate cases and a TRO or a writ of preliminary injunction has been issued, the award will only be executory either upon entry of final judgment or upon the lapse or lifting of the TRO or the dissolution of the preliminary injunction.”

Records show that as early as March 4, 2022, the CIAC Arbitral Tribunal had already declared that the final award had become final and executory in its order granting the JBros motion for execution.

“The doctrine of immutability of judgments bars courts from modifying decisions that have already attained finality, even if the purpose of the modification is to correct errors of fact or law,” the CA stressed.

In its January 3, 2022, decision, the CIAC awarded JBros the net amount of P299.09 million. In addition, the CIAC also imposed interest at six percent per annum on the said amount until full payment has been made by the DOH.

The construction firm filed a claim last January 13, 2021, against the DOH before the CIA to settle their dispute in relation to the BHS Phase II Project. The latter refers to the contract for the procurement of the construction of BHS-Tsekap with furniture and fixtures in 2,500 public school sites.

The award of the project to JBros was an offshoot of the January 26, 2016, tripartite memorandum of agreement signed by the DOH, the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to build functional BHS in every barangay, using public elementary school sites for the same.

The DOH issued on March 22, 2016, a notice to proceed to JBros for the second phase of the project. Under the contract, the DOH had until March 30, 2016, to deliver the possession of all 2,500 sites to the respondents but failed to do so.

JBros alleged that when they visited the supposed sites to start commencing work, they encountered several issues with the turnover of the possession of the sites.

The respondent blamed the same to lack of proper coordination between the DOH and DepEd as well as the lack of a Memorandum of Agreement for the BHS Phase II Project, which prevented them from possessing all 2,500 sites as required under the contract.

It further claimed that because of the failure of the petitioner to deliver all the sites within the agreed period under the contract, they were constrained to request for a suspension of the Phase II Project and an extension of time to complete the same.

On January 25, 2019, JBros was to send a notice of termination to the petitioner in view of the suspension of the construction activities for the BHS Phase II Project for almost three years.

The respondents, likewise, demanded the payment of the value of their completed works less the mobilization fee that they received.

In its decision, the CIAC awarded JBros the amount of P516.87 million as actual damages; P87.83 million as cost of materials ordered; and P245.61 million as unrealized profit.

It, however, deducted the P551.23 million advance payment made by the DOH as mobilization fee.