BSP eyes doubling number of cash deposit machines

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) aims to double the number of Cash Deposit Machines (CoDMs) within the year to bring this service to Filipinos living outside of the Greater Manila Area (GMA).

BSP Regional Operations and Advocacy Sector Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat told reporters this means the current 25 CoDMs will become 50 this year.

Romulo-Puyat said, however, this will depend on the quotation that BSP’s supplier will have on the machines which are currently being leased to the central bank.

“[We want] to double it, sana,” Romulo-Puyat said. “Hopefully [this year]. We’re just awaiting word on how much it will cost if we do it all over the country.”

Romulo-Puyat said the 25 machines are currently located in malls in the National Capital Region (NCR) and GMA. The decision to place this in malls is based on the results of focus group discussions conducted by the BSP for the project.

She traced the decision to add more CoDMs to other parts of the country to the “overwhelming” success of the program. The BSP official said a number of retailers have indicated their interest to have CoDMs in their malls.

Currently, the CoDMs are located in Robinsons and SM malls. Romulo-Puyat said the Ayala Group is among the retailers who have expressed interest to host CoDMs in their malls.

“We encourage everyone to use the CoDM. We hope to onboard more retail partners in the future.

We hope that we will have more in Robinson’s supermarket. So, we can address our artificial coin shortage. Let the change continue to happen,” Romulo-Puyat said in a recent CoDM event in Robinsons East.

Banks, also

Apart from additional machines, Romulo-Puyat said the BSP also aims to involve three to five banks in the CoDMs such that the coins deposited in these machines will also be directly deposited to the bank accounts of Filipinos.

Romulo-Puyat said not all Filipinos have electronic wallets and are requesting that their coins be directly deposited in their bank accounts instead.

She said the BSP is working on this and wants to ensure that, just like depositing coins to electronic wallets, the service will also become free when depositing to bank accounts.

Romulo-Puyat said the banks are receptive to the idea of being included in the CoDMs, which is encouraging them to allow more Filipinos to address the country’s artificial coin shortage.

“Eventually, what we are working on is it can be also credited to your bank accounts. So, it’s more convenient. Our CoDM project has come a long way and it will go farther,” Romulo-Puyat said.

She thanked the public “for your enthusiastic reception. We didn’t expect the reception to be this good,” she added, partly in Filipino.

Romulo-Puyat said among those they are hoping to include in CoDMs is GoTyme bank, which is also under the Gokongwei group.

GoTyme Co-Chief Executive Officer Albert Tinio told reporters on the sidelines of the event they are already working on this and it is likely that they will be included in the CoDMs this year.

Tinio said right now, it is just a matter of tech integration but the digital bank is keen on becoming the first digital bank to be included in the CoDMs.

“Hopefully, it would be GoTyme that gets it first, to link it to retail the way they’re doing it now. But the fact that it’s located right now and [is] strongest inside Robinsons Malls, it should really be GoTyme,” Tinio said.

“I have seen people come in from the smallest garapon [glass jar]. Those like croc bags on trolleys,” he observed, guessing that they must be “small business owners.”

Romulo-Puyat said since the launch of the CoDMs in June 2023 and as of February 21, the machines have facilitated a total of 134,188 transactions.

This involved the deposit of 145.5 million coins with a total value of P510 million. In terms of the highest number of deposit transactions equivalent to a value of P39.2 million, Robinsons Ermita was the top retailer.

The value of coins deposited in the CoDM in Robinsons East since October has already reached P16.9 million. This, she said, speaks volumes about the enthusiastic response of Filipinos to the

CoDMs.