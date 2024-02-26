BMX freestyle nationals set

BMX Freestyle action gets going March 22 to 24 at the Tagaytay City BMX Park and Combat Gym with the PhilCycling National Championships in Park and Flatland.

Organized by the PhilCycling headed by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President, Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, the national championships will help determine the composition of the national team for 2024.

Competitions will be in the Men and Women Elite categories both for Park and Freestyle.

There will also be the age categories—Men and Women Open and Junior (Birth Year: 2007-2017) for both disciplines.

The championships are presented by the POC, Philippine Sports Commission and the City of Tagaytay.

For inquiries and registration, contact PhilCycling Deputy Secretary-General through philcycling.offroad@gmail.com, through the registration link https://bit.ly/bmxfreestylereg2024 or https://www.facebook.com/philcycling.

Deadline of registration is on March 15.