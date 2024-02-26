Annual cash aid for students proposed

A lawmaker has introduced House Bill (HB) 6908, which seeks to establish an annual cash assistance program providing P1,000 for pre-elementary, P2,000 for elementary, P3,000 for junior high school, P4,000 for senior high school and P5,000 for college students.

“In 1988, we enacted the law for free public secondary or high school education. Nearly 30 years later, in 2016, we legislated the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education, or the Free College Education Program Law. It’s time to further increase access to education for all our youth and citizens. Let’s reaffirm our commitment to giving the highest budgetary priority to education, as mandated by our Constitution. Let’s institutionalize a universal educational assistance program,” said Batangas Rep. Gerville A. Reyes-Luistro.

The proposed cash assistance will be applicable to all students, regardless of whether they are enrolled in public or private schools. No economic conditions for the student or their family will be considered, and there will be no restrictions on the number of beneficiaries per family or household. However, to continuously receive assistance, the student must maintain an 80 percent attendance rate.

The cash assistance amount will be periodically reviewed to account for inflation and other economic indicators. Disbursement will be through electronic cash transfers.

“We are aware of the need to enhance our school buildings and upgrade facilities, laboratories, and computers. Our teachers also deserve adequate training and skills upgrading,” she said.

“However, our students should be the top priority. The cash assistance in House Bill 6908 may be a modest sum, but it will go a long way in ensuring our students can attend school every day and ultimately complete their education,” Luistro added.