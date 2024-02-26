AFP strikes major blow vs NPA, terror remnants

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Sunday night announced that it has a dealt major blow to New People’s Army (NPA) and Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) remnants during a series of operations in Visayas and Mindanao from February 18 to 24.

In a statement, AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said these series of operations “successfully targeted and eliminated key leaders and members of communist and local terrorist groups.”

“With their leaders and networks dismantled, our enemies stand weakened and exposed. To the remaining terrorists, the only options left for you now are to surrender or perish,” he added.

Brawner also commended troops in the field for their successes and their bravery in fulfilling their missions.

“I commend our courageous troops who remain steadfast in defending our peace. You are our nation’s heroes. With every victory, we edge nearer to our mission. Rest assured that the AFP will not falter until peace reigns in our country,” he stressed.

On February 24, troops from the 49th Infantry Battalion clashed with NPA rebels in Barangay Salvacion, Pio Duran, Albay, seizing various weapons and personal belongings.

Also, combined forces of the 47th Infantry Battalion, 302nd Brigade, and police forces engaged remnants of the Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA Bohol Party Committee in Bilar, Bohol, led by Domingo Compoc alias “Silong” on February 23.

This resulted in the death of Compoc and four other NPA insurgents.

On the same day, the 29th and 30th Infantry Battalions neutralized one NPA member and captured firearms and ammunition during an encounter in Cabadbaran City, Agusan Del Norte.

Likewise, the 502nd Infantry Brigade encountered remaining members of the Cagayan Valley Regional Committee in Gonzaga, Cagayan, resulting in the death of another insurgent.

Meanwhile, on February 21, operating troops of the 79th Infantry Battalion engaged members of the defunct Northern Negros Front in Escalante City, Negros Occidental, neutralizing three rebels and recovering various weapons.

And on February 18, three terrorist members of the DI-MG led by alias Mas’Od were killed in an operation by the 44th Infantry Battalion to hunt down terrorists behind the Mindanao State University (MSU) bombing that transpired last December. 3.

The AFP lost six troopers in the clash. So far, the military were able to neutralize at least 18 DI-MG members, including alias “Engineer” who masterminded the attack in MSU.