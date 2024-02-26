2 lopsided victories baby steps–Cone

THE Philippines beat Hong Kong and Chinese-Taipei by a mile in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers but head coach Tim Cone prefers to call the success “baby steps.”

“This 2-0 start is great, but it’s just a [little] baby step on the way,” said Cone after Gilas Pilipinas routed the Taiwanese, 106-53, on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

“We didn’t make a lot of bigger strides and the next game we’ll play is Latvia which is a top 10, and Georgia,” he added.

The Philippines will vie in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament from July 2 to 7 in Riga where the host country is favored as world No. 8 and the other team in the group, Georgia, is as formidable with its No. 23 ranking.

The Philippines, No. 38 in the world, also has Brazil, Cameroon and Montenegro playing in another group in Riga.

“Can we get to that level?” asked Cone, whose wards flew to Hong Kong to also clobber their hosts, 94-64, last Wednesday,

Cone said he needs one more game to put his pieces solidly together in preparation for the more onerous matches ahead.

“It feels like an ending because we don’t play again for three, four or five months,” he said. “We wish to have one more game like next week or a couple of days so we can keep this team together … but that’s something we can’t control.”

Justin Brownlee had another splendid showing of 26 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks against Chinese-Taipei, while seven-foot-three Kai Sotto was also worthy on the floor with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Gilas rushed to a 26-13 lead and never calmed down en route to a commanding 82-41 advantage to wrap up the one-sided victory and join New Zealand with an unbeaten record in Group B of the qualifiers.

But it’s back to their mother clubs for Sotto and Dwight Ramos in the Japanese B. League and the rest of Cone’s team will be in their respective training camps for the Philippine Basketball Association which resumes next week.