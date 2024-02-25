What curse?

NETFLIX Curse?

That’s absurd.

These theorists are looking for storylines on the current popular reality documentary series, Break Point, that do not exist.

Because Nick Kyrgios and Ayla Tomljanovich missed much of the season due to injuries?

Injuries are part of the game. No athlete is spared.

People forget they are living in an era where erstwhile GOAT Roger Federer only recently retired. Where the most recent GOAT Rafa Nadal is on his way out and current GOAT Novak Djokovic remains on another level. And touted to be the next GOAT Carlos Alcaraz has lost a bit of steam.

And for the distaff side, Iga Swiatek is just phenomenal.

I love it that Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari did win titles. So much for that so-called curse.

Let’s not even hear that Alexander Zverev is under investigation for domestic abuse against his supermodel girlfriend, Brenda Patea.

Let’s not even theorize that Red Bull’s Christian Horner, whose team has supplanted Mercedes as Formula 1’s most dominant team and has been a prominent feature in that other most incredible and popular Netflix series Drive to Survive, and who is under investigation for inappropriate behavior is cursed as well.

Hogwash!

Let’s not even raise an eyebrow and percolate those theories when the Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Marriota was released the season after he appeared on Quarterbacks along with the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins whose last season was cut short after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Fat chance but no cigar.

The third quarterback featured in that docu series was the Kansas City Chief’s Patrick Mahomes.

Yes, they struggled early but put it all together late in the season and tore into the opposition come the playoffs. And hey, they won a third Super Bowl title in five years.

Nice try. But still no curse.

I’ll say it makes for nice chat conversation and for keen following of these two Netflix Series.

There’s that other great series about a skidding English football club Sunderland ‘Til I Die.

When the first season of Sunderland ‘Til I Die debuted in 2018—the year immediately after being relegated from the Premier League—the Black Cats, as the team is nicknamed—had 14 managers including the caretakers.

Since then, they have had 14 managers including caretakers.

That’s not being cursed.

That’s being incompetent.

Still, I love all these theories. I wish for Netflix to keep putting out all these great sports docu-series. I love it when “fans” conjure all these “angles.” They obviously have nothing better to do with all that time in their hands.