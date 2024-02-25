UPMV K9 builds disaster resiliency through dog training

In an effort to promote the better care, appreciation, and utilization of dogs in local communities, this hard-working multisectoral group of volunteers is offering the public basic and advanced K9 training courses.

The UPMV K9 Corps recently graduated over two dozen happy pet owners from its two-weekend Basic Obedience Workshop held last February 3 and 10.

Students and professionals from all walks of life with a common love for dogs came away amazed at how better behaved their pets could be and were also surprised at how much better they could bond with their furry companions.

AFTER just two days of guidance, the results of the UPMV K9 Basic Obedience Workshop speak for themselves.

“Contrary to popular belief, dog training is as much about the owner as it is about the pet,” explained UPMV K9 president Elah Tendero. “We don’t just teach dogs how to behave. We teach people how to better understand and communicate with their dogs.”

The workshop was conducted for a minimal fee to help the UPMV K9 Corps raise funds for its main goal of providing free Search and Rescue training to help civilian volunteers and their beloved pets play active roles in disaster response efforts.

The free but comprehensive six-month training includes obedience as well as search-and-rescue training for the dogs, and also imparts disaster response and outdoor survival skills to the volunteer handlers.

“Sadly, more often than not, pets get neglected or forgotten in the event of a disaster. They often get left behind as communities evacuate,” Tendero laments. “But more than just being our companions, our dogs can also be of invaluable assistance in disaster response and relief efforts.”

Training for volunteers opens

Meanwhile, UPMV K9 Corps announced the opening of the intensive training of UPMV K9 11 volunteers aimed at imparting invaluable life skills.

For 20 Saturdays, handlers can expect to learn how to better communicate with their dogs, who in turn will learn to obey commands and gain improved awareness and stability in a variety of situations.

The pair will become closely-bonded companions equipped with basic survival and search-and-rescue expertise.

The deadline for applications is March 1.

Interested applicants for UPMV K9 Batch 11 must be able to:

Assure unwavering commitment to the Saturday training sessions, as both handler and dog will be subjected to rigorous exercises. (Unfortunately, the nature of program is unsuitable for toy dogs.)

Prioritize your physical health and endurance, as the program involves strenuous activities designed for both human and canine participants.

Confirm your dog’s well-being with up-to-date vaccinations.

FAQs and application form are available at https://forms.gle/J4v2nN9XgvnsEKuf7.

All applications will undergo a meticulous screening process, walk-ins will not be accommodated. Successful candidates from the initial screening will be notified via e-mail/SMS for the Orientation and Interview scheduled on March 9.

Established in 2017, the UPMV K9 Corps is a non-profit organization established in partnership between the UP, the MMDA, and the UP Vanguard Inc. To date, there are already close to a hundred volunteers and K9s in the program.

Image credits: UPMV K9 PHOTO, UPMV K9 CORPS PHOTO






