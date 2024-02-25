Researchers to gather at annual scientific meet on March 12

Filipino researchers, scientists, experts and artists who are members of the 6,000-strong members of the National Research Council of the Philippines (NRCP) will gather at the Annual Scientific Conference (ASC) and 91st General Membership Assembly on March 12 at Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

This year’s conference has the theme, “Artificial Intelligence for Responsive Transdisciplinary Research toward a Sustainable Scientific Future.”

It will tackle the following issues in four parallel sessions: aquatic, agriculture and biodiversity studies; education and creative industries; natural and applied sciences; and labor market, economics, and wealth creation.

Through ASC, the NRCP recognizes the outstanding contributions of institutions, and of men and women of science, for their achievements, as awardees, member emeritus, and outstanding institutions.

The oath-taking of newly elected members of the Governing Board, associate, and regular members will also take place.

NRCP is a collegial body of highly-trained and productive scientists and researchers, who help in addressing the demand for knowledge, skills and innovations in the field of sciences, technology, arts, and humanities.

Republic Act 2067 created the National Science Development Board, Section 20 of which provided that the NRCP shall act as the official adviser on scientific matters to the Philippine government.