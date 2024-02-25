PHL, UK kick-off program making entrepreneurs out of innovators

The Philippines’ Department of Science and Technology (DOST) with its United Kingdom (UK) partners, the Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng) and Oxentia, led the opening of the Leaders in Innovation Fellowship (LIF) Program In-country Event (ICE) in Muntinlupa City.

The program targets to harness the skills of eight Filipino innovators from various startups, institutions and universities, the DOST said.

Opening the ICE program, Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said the Science department is proud to support the growth and scaling of local cohorts through the in-country event.

Since 2014, six batches of cohorts comprising 90 Filipino innovators have been supported under the LIF program. the DOST said.

Solidum said that it is truly gratifying to witness the success and impact of the pitched technologies, which have generated income, established spin-off companies, obtained licenses, and contributed to the public good.

The LIF Program aims to build the entrepreneurial capacity of researchers and innovators to commercialize innovations aimed at addressing social and economic challenges.

ICE is part of the LIF program wherein local innovators attend training and workshop sessions focusing on their respective context and on building understanding of the support available locally.

The week-long ICE in the Philippines included discussions on the local innovation ecosystem, sharing of personal experiences of other technopreneurs, as well as mentoring sessions and pitch showcase.

After the local program, the innovators will undergo UK residential training this June.

The activity will capacitate and harness the skill of eight Filipino innovators from various startups, institutions, and universities—such as the Mapua University, University of the Philippines Los Baños, University of Santo Tomas, and Technological Institute of the Philippines, and the Department of Education-Catanduanes.

The researchers have come up with technologies in the areas of systems and computing, energy and power, chemical and processes, biosciences, and materials, the DOST said.

Solidum also called on the innovators to seize the opportunities presented to them, and expand and diversify their networks within the academic and private sectors.

“By building new collaborations between firms and research institutions, we can strengthen our ecosystem’s ability to support entrepreneurship and innovation in the long term…. Together, let’s strive for excellence, bring our innovative ideas to life, provide solutions, and open opportunities,” the S&T chief emphasized.

RAEng Senior Manager Lisa Rose, for her part, conveyed and assured the innovators of their support throughout this journey.

Rose further highlighted that the work of the previous 90 LIF innovators generated hundreds of jobs, high-growth, high-impact, and sustainable results.

She expressed her hope that the current eight fellows will follow their footsteps.

Rose asked the innovators to work with the other colleagues/fellows they will meet in London in creating a more climate-resilient planet.

Science Undersecretary for Research and Development Leah Buendia, Fabio Bianchi and Lisa Lines from Oxentia, and Karen Hipol from the British Embassy were also present at the event.

Image credits: DOST PHOTO





