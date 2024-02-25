PhilSA, DA forge pact on use of spacetech for improved crop production

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) and the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Agricultural and Fisheries Engineering (DA-BAFE) entered into an agreement on February 21 to use satellite data and space technology applications to improve crop production and policy making, including during emergencies, for food security.

The two agencies will collaborate on the Farm-to-Market Road and Agricultural Commodity Geodatabase and Remote Sensing Application Phase 1 (or DigitalAgri Phase 1) project i in Nueva Ecija as pilot area, PhilSA said.

It aims to provide near real-time information to the agriculture sector, policy and decision-makers, and stakeholders.

PhilSA Director General Joel Joseph Marciano Jr., in his message, underscored the additional value of space-derived data for planning and monitoring of agriculture and its related infrastructure which will enhance the country’s food security and economic growth.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. in his keynote message delivered by Atty. Mary Anne Pasion of DA, highlighted the role of digital revolution in the country’s agri-fishery sector.

Laurel said it is offering new opportunities to enhance productivity, efficiency, and inclusivity.

By harnessing the powers of digital technologies, farmers can access crucial information on road access status, among others, which will then empower them to make informed decisions and maximize their productivity, Laurel added.

DA-BAFE Director Ariodear Rico expressed how satellite imaging is necessary for road construction monitoring and assessment.

He said it will also help the bureau identify and locate where the roads are needed, especially in the part of the local government units.

The agreement also aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to establish the local FMR network plan, including its digitalization efforts.

DigitalAgri Phase 1 will facilitate joint research, development, and operationalization of activities between the two government agencies through the provision of data from Earth observation satellites.

They will also use space applications and technologies for data collection, analysis, and dissemination for improved decision making and sustainable development.

The project will cover the monitoring of FMRs via remote sensing, including road type, accessibility mapping, and infrastructure planning.

The near real-time images and information on FMRs are crucial for oversight agencies, particularly during emergencies like disasters and calamities, to enhance data collection.

It will serve as a decision-making support tool for DA to assist in planning, policy formulation, project implementation, and assessment.

Both agencies will also conduct joint research, development, and operationalization activities related to the planning and monitoring of agricultural commodities, specifically corn and onion.

They will cover crop stage and health, yield estimation and prediction, pest and disease detection, and land use mapping.

PhilSA will conduct a feasibility analysis on the appropriate open-source and commercial satellite images, conduct field surveys and validation activities in pilot areas in Nueva Ecija, and develop methodologies for near real-time image and monitoring.

These methodologies will be integrated into DA-BAFE’s existing monitoring and evaluation tools for the implementation of FMRs, namely: the Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering Management Information System, and the Geographic Information System for Agricultural and Fisheries Machinery and Infrastructure.

The ceremonial signing of the MOA was joined by DA Undersecretary for Operations Roger Navarro, Director for ICT Service Honorio Flameño, PhilSA Director Ariel Blanco for Space Information Infrastructure Bureau, and Director Sonia Cabangon of Finance and Administrative Service.

Image credits: PHILSA PHOTO





