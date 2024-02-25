PH hosts 11th Asian Age Group Championships

THE Philippine Aquatics, Inc. holds the 11th Asian Age Group Championships slated from February 26 to March 9 at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas City, Tarlac.

The competition is an Olympic qualification and the entire Asia is monitoring the country’s capability to host a major swimming event since 1978.

“A lot is riding here in our first-ever hosting of the AAGC. First, this event now serves as an Olympic Qualifying competition. Second, this event practically becomes our comeback foray into active and competitive international swimming. Not the least, our country’s pride and honor are at stake here as we welcome the best of the Asian pool,” Batangas 1st District Rep. Eric Buhain said.

“And let’s not forget our Filipino aquatics athletes. This is also for them, PAI’s gift to especially those who stuck it out with the sport which has been through many problems and struggles,” the PAI secretary-general said.

A total of 28 countries, 1200 athletes are featured here with host Philippines fielding 50 athletes — 22 boys and 22 girls in swimming, four in diving, and two in artistic swimming.

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. will support the AAGC hosting, as Malacañang eventually directed all government agencies to provide necessary assistance to ensure the success of the competition.

The directive contained in Memorandum Circular (MC) 43, inked by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on January 17, covers all government offices.

The Philippine team will be bannered by top junior record holders Michaela Jasmine Mojdeh, Heather White, KC Tionko, Jamesray Ajido, and Yuan Parto, artistic swimmers Zoe Lim and Antonia Lucia Raffaele.