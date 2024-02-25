PBBM honors 6 soldiers slain in clash with DI, vows strong action vs terrorists

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday vowed to bolster government efforts against terrorist groups following the tragic loss of six soldiers in a clash with the Dawlah Islamiyah (DI) group in Munai, Lanao del Norte.

In his YouTube vlog, President Marcos honored the soldiers’ heroism, assuring their families and the Filipino nation that their sacrifices will be acknowledged and felt.

He also expressed deep sorrow for the fallen soldiers and emphasized the government’s commitment to pursue peace by confronting those who threatened it.

He vowed to utilize the collective strength derived from this sorrow to intensify efforts against terrorists endangering citizens.

“We salute the sacrifice of our six soldiers who gave their lives in an encounter to protect us against terrorists,” President Marcos said.

Six were killed and four other members of the Army’s 44th Infantry Battalion were wounded in a firefight with the DI group in Barangay Ramain on Feb. 18. The DI group is known to be operating in communities on the boundary of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur. be

The military has intensified manhunt operations against the DI group as the Army’s 1st Infantry Division prepared full military honors for the six fallen soldiers.

Meanwhile, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez announced financial aid for the families of the six soldiers who lost their lives during clashes with the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute terrorist group in Lanao del Norte.

Romualdez revealed the presidential instructions to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) officers at the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Sultan Kudarat on February 25 to 26.

“As instructed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., and in gratitude for the service and sacrifice of the four wounded and six fallen heroes, we will provide cash assistance, educational support, and livelihood support to their families and children,” Romualdez said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of Corporal Rey Anthony Salvador, Corporal Reland Tapinit, Corporal Rodel Mobida, PFC Arnel Tornito, Pvt Micharl John Lumingkit, and Pvt James Porras. Additionally, we wish a swift recovery for our injured heroes, Corporal Jaymark Remotigue, PFC Marvien Aguipo, Pvt Amiril Sakinal, and Pvt Nazareno Provido,” he added.

Image credits: AP/Aaron Favila





