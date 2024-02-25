Obiena rocks in Berlin

ERNEST JOHN “EJ” OBIENA’S making winning a habit as the world No. 2 snatched another gold medal this time at the ISTAF Berlin inside the Mercedes Benz Arena in Germany on Sunday.

And he did it in style by setting a new Asian record at 5.93 meters.

“He did superb,” Obiena’s confidante, Jim Lafferty, told BusinessMirror on Sunday. “An improvement from Croatia.”

Obiena’s second gold medal indoors came less than a week after he dominated the Memorial Josip Gasparac in Osijek, Croatia, where he cleared 5.83 meters.

His numbers in Berlin erased by 1 cm the 26-year-old Asian record Kazakhstan’s Igor Potapovich set in the 1998 Galen in Stockholm and also the Philippine record by 2 cms which he set in 2022 at the Perch Elite Tour in Rouen, France.

Obiena wanted more and went for 6.03m but missed thrice—he became a member of the exclusive 6.0-meter men’s pole vault club in June last year at the Sparebanken Vest Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway.

Obiena’s hot start in the season puts him on track for the world indoor championships in Glasgow, Scotland, from March 1 to 3.

“Look at his last attempt at 6.03. It’s a matter of days, he has a week of tuning up for the worlds,” Lafferty said. “All in all, it was a great start.

Obiena used the Osijek to test his mettle and passed with flying colors by winning gold with enough to spare.

“That was a great start,” said Lafferty of Obiena’s gold medal-winning jump only last Wednesday.

The 28-year-old won by 10 cms over Portugal’s Pedro Buaro and US’s Olen Tray Oates by 23 cms.

“Everything’s proceeding according to the plan,” Obiena’s physiotherapist Antonio Guglierta said.

Last year, Obiena made the podium 22 times in 24 competitions and grabbed eight gold medals—including the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games and Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games—six silvers and four bronzes.

He’s the first of four Filipinos so far who have qualified for the Olympics when he cleared the 5.82m standard at the Bauhaus Galan in Stockholm only a day after the Olympic qualifying window opened last July 2.

The other Filipinos assured of tickets to Paris are former world champion Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan and Eumir Felix Marcial in boxing.