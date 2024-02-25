Mapua, Letran catch up with Perpetual

Mapua and Letran pulled off contrasting results to catch up on previously unbeaten University of Perpetual Help at the helm in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 junior basketball on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

The Red Robins fought back from 10 points down late in the third quarter in snatching a nail-biting 72-71 victory over the Junior Altas, who were sent crashing to their first defeat after a scorching 5-0 start.

That result, coupled by the Squires’ 83-69 triumph over the Emilio Aguinaldo College Brigadiers earlier, created a three-way logjam on top among Letran, the defending champion, Mapua and UPHSD on 5-1 cards.

Lawrence Mangubat keyed Mapua’s dramatic fightback as he poured in 11 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter when the Red Robins overhauled that double-digit deficit and turned it to a precious win.

Defense though did the trick for Mapua as it showed why it owns the league’s stingiest defense after it held down UPHSD to its season-low output after coming into the duel with a league-high average of 94 points a game.

The Red Robins also shackled UPHSD’s top gun Amiel Acido to just six points after averaging 17.2 points an outing before yesterday.

For the Squires, they needed an early assault to set the tone and never relented the rest of the way.

Moses Manalili parted the red sea and led the way with 15 points while Jolo Navarro, George Diamante and Jovel Baliling scattered 14, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Brigadiers were demoted to one rank lower and slipped to 2-4.