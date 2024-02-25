LAMP tech detects coffee plants with resistance to pest, disease

Research breakthroughs can help growers screen coffee plants that can withstand coffee’s major insect pest and disease, and can aid in rehabilitating devastated coffee farms.

The research has detected local varieties with resistance to coffee white stem borer (CWSB) and coffee leaf rust (CLR).

CWSB feeds on the plant, which causes yellowing and drying of branches and leaves; while CLR causes wilting and defoliation, which results in up to 50 percent loss in production.

ADULT coffee white stem borer and coffee leaf rust.

The two-year project, “Development of a Detection System for Pest and Disease Resistance in Philippine Coffee Varieties” was led by Dr. Ernelea P. Cao of the University of the Philippines Diliman.

The project designed two detection systems that can differentiate local coffee varieties with resistance or susceptibility to CLR and CWSB using Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) technology.

Through LAMP-based assays (or investigative procedures for qualitatively assessing or quantitatively measuring), segments of the DNA associated with CWSB and CLR resistance taken from leaf samples are amplified, leading to the detection of resistance or susceptibility to the insect pest and disease.

The project team collaborated with the Cavite State University to validate the detection systems through CavSU’s coffee gene bank and other facilities.

According to Cao, the researchers are actively working with the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Plant Industry to formulate quarantine protocols for distributing coffee planting materials.

The protocols are crucial in preventing the spread of pests in the coffee industry.

Further validation of the protocols will be explored for the development of detection kits.

The project team also conducted a workshop, “Molecular Detection Methods for Assessing Resistance/Susceptibility to CLR and CWSB in Various Coffee Varieties.”

It was attended by various government agencies, academic institutions, and private agencies. The workshop aimed to educate the participants on DNA sample preparation and LAMP assay detection methods.

The project was funded by the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-PCAARRD).

The development of the detection systems was highlighted during an annual project review conducted by the Crops Research Division (CRD) led by Director Leilani D. Pelegrina.

Also present in the activity were S&T Consultant Dr. Rita P. Laude of the University of the Los Baños and DOST-PCAARRD key representatives from CRD, Agricultural Resources Management Research Division., and the Office of the Executive Director for Research and Development.

