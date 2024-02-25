Japan, North Korea draw 0-0 in first leg of Olympic qualifier in women’s soccer

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Japan and North Korea’s women played a scoreless draw on Saturday in their bid for a spot in this year’s Paris Olympics.

This means the place will be determined on Wednesday in the second-leg match at Tokyo’s National Stadium where the winner will advance to the 12-team tournament in Paris.

The match was played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after being moved from North Korea by the Asian Football Confederation following complaints from the Japanese about travel and other issues. Japan had more possession of the ball, but North Korea looked the more threatening and out-shot Japan 9-4.

Image credits: AP





