ISANG HIMALA | The Rivermaya reunion concert we thought would never happen

Eager fans arrived at the SMDC Festival Grounds as early as 2 pm in anticipation of a much-awaited show that would only start six hours later. It was, after all, a once-in-a-lifetime event that die-hard, old-school fans had been craving for decades.

By 8 pm, blue-tinted laser-like rays of light had converged on stage, and as the lights danced frantically and fled in different directions, what seemed impossible only months ago finally began to materialize.

Like the dead rising from the grave, they emerged on stage, one by one. First was former keyboardist and eventual guitarist and frontman Rico Blanco, seemingly bathed in moonlight. Then followed drummer Mark Escueta and bassist Nathan Azarcon, who would walk arm-in-arm in a brotherly gesture to the other end of the stage. Last, but not least to appear was the band’s first-ever vocalist, Bamboo Manalac, still oozing with charismatic stage presence.

To no one’s surprise, these now iconic musicians put on a spectacular show, with a 24-song repertoire consisting of familiar hits and deep cuts mostly from their first three albums. Not to say that everything was the same, however; they came prepared, lugging around a truckload of surprises and backed by years of well-earned experience.

They kicked off the evening with “Monopoly,” a track from the band’s sophomore album, Trip and a song that true-blue, longtime ‘Maya fans would know. Next was “Kung Ayaw Mo, Huwag Mo,” followed by “The Princess of Disguise,” another deep cut, and “Hinahanap-hanap Kita,” which palpably roused the audience.

Rivermaya played quite a few songs from Atomic Bomb, the band’s third album and the last one with Bamboo. Apart from the radio-friendly “Hinahanap-hanap Kita,” the poignant, beautifully written “If” and the karaoke favorite “Elesi,” there was also “Ballroom Dancing,” which was preceded by a sexy sax solo and made even sexier with Azarcon’s riveting bass lines. “Sunny Days,” followed, its cheerful melody punctuated by the music from brass instruments that starkly contrasted its somber lyrics.

“Sometimes it’s all a blur, sometimes things just sort of mishmash,” Bamboo said, referring to his experience as a seasoned performer. But there are things, according to him, that you never forget.

“It’s your first, right? The first time you hear yourself on the radio when you’re standing on your kitchen counter, waiting for that song to play. This is this song: our first single.”

The band rendered a re-imagined, chill version of “Ulan,” layered with sounds from the string and horn section of Mel Villena’s orchestra. This was followed by Rico singing “You’ll Be Safe Here,” while playing the piano, which was unexpected simply because it’s from a later Rivermaya incarnation long after Bamboo left.

Rico’s solo performance set the tone for the succeeding songs: “Luha,” “Bring Me Down,” “20 Million,” and “If.” The tempo slides up a couple of notches higher with the next round: “Fever,” “Kundiman,” “Hilo,” and “Flowers,” which was reportedly Bamboo’s favorite Rivermaya song back in the day.

Another pleasant surprise: Mark chiming in on the mic to sing a verse from “Panahon Na Naman.” The Higantes figures dancing on stage while the band played “Mabuhay” were certainly unexpected. “Nerbyoso,” a track co-written by Blanco and Escueta for “It’s Not Easy Being Green,” the fourth album, is usually sung by Blanco but in this particular instance and on this momentous occasion, Mañalac assumed vocal duties.

It was refreshing to hear deep cuts performed live in such a big venue and such an important show, after so many years. These are the songs that may not have necessarily made it to the charts or the mainstream consciousness when the band rose to fame. But like the band’s better-known singles, they are nonetheless essential to the Rivermaya canon.

Something about Rivermaya’s music makes you wonder about the thought processes and emotions that went into crafting every song–on top of the technical aspects. There’s always been a certain depth to their songwriting that begs some form of introspection as the music fills your soul.

A band’s greatest legacy is its music, and this statement rings true especially when the songs morph into something timeless and anthemic—the soundtrack to the fans’ most crucial and memorable events. And while it took a promoter as big as Live Nation Philippines to convince the Banda ng Bayan’s “classic” lineup to reunite for a show, it’s the music that brought them together as one.

Rivermaya’s greatest of their greatest hits naturally capped off the evening’s performances. Those who found themselves at a very young age somewhere between 1994 to 2000 while the band played “Awit ng Kabataan” might have pranced around with so much youthful energy, much like Nathan who, aside from doing actual physical exercise running around with his bass guitar throughout the concert, amused the audience with a funky dance number.

Bamboo was also in his element, and hearing him sing “214” with his former bandmates for the first time in so many years would have been reason enough for people to pinch themselves just to believe it was truly happening. Rico, having evolved from keyboardist and chief songwriter alongside Nathan, to guitarist and eventually, the band’s frontman, has surpassed the expectations of anyone who has ever doubted him. Not only is he excellent at crafting songs and playing the piano; his guitar licks and complementary harmonies alongside Bamboo were equally impressive. Mark, who laid the foundation on which musical arrangements were built for the band for decades, made sure there was a suitable tempo, beat, and structure for all.

And for the last song–no encore could have probably been more appropriate or bittersweet than a song that says, “Kanina’y nariyan lang o ba’t/ Bigla namang nawala/ Daig mo pa ang isang kisapmata.“

Throughout its many iterations, Rivermaya has proven that it can withstand the test of time and that its music will live on. Deep respect for anyone who has had the privilege and honor of being part of the band. No bonafide–and honest–fan, however, would say that the thought of seeing the old members perform together again has never crossed their minds. Sometimes, you just want to go back and remember where it all started.

Rivermaya’s classic lineup: Rico Blanco, Bamboo, Mark Escueta and Nathan Azarcon (Photo by Jill Tan Radovan)

To those who had the privilege of seeing the Rivermaya’s “classic” lineup perform over two decades ago, the band’s so-called reunion concert–which brought together current members Nathan and Mark and former successive frontmen Bamboo and Rico–was probably a nostalgic and leisurely walk down memory lane. For younger fans who have never seen these four perform on one stage, watching them play together live for the very first time that evening was nothing short of a miracle, a dream come true. Isang himala.

All photos by Jill Tan Radovan

