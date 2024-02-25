Gandler delivers for HD Spikers

VANIE GANDLER is proving herself as the real thing as the former Ateneo Lady Eagle star is making heads turn not only for her striking looks but because of her savvy on the court.

In Cignal’s first game of the Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference last Saturday, Gandler tallied a game-high 19 points on 17 attacks, one ace and one block to help the HD Spikers beat a reloaded Akari Chargers side in four sets.

In a team bannered by steely veterans like former Most Valuable Player Ces Molina and top off-season recruit Dawn Macandili-Catindig, it was the young Gandler who quickly proved her worth from the get-go despite being rested in the game’s waning moments.

“It feels good, of course, because our preparation time was very short, but I’m happy that the team was able to come together,” said the Cignal rising star after their 21-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18 victory over Akari at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“After the first set, it’s normal first-game jitters,” she said. “But I could see how much we all want it.”

For her standout performance, Gandler was awarded by the newly-formed PVL Press Corps as the season’s first Player of the Week for the period of February 20 to 24.

She edged Creamline’s Tots Carlos, PLDT’s Savie Davison, Chery Tiggo’s Mylene Paat, Petro Gazz’s Nicole Tiamzon and Choco Mucho’s Mars Alba for the weekly award given out by reporters regularly covering the PVL.

Carrying a mindset rivaling seasoned veterans, the 23-year-old Gandler already knows that her rise to stardom won’t come easily, but she’s ready for bigger challenges ahead.

“Personally for me, now that I’ve played two conferences, I know that the teams are going to really scout me more, so I really have to think outside the box and level up from here,” she said.

“As a team, I’m sure teams are also going to scout us. That’s a challenge, of course,” she said. “We’re just 14 awesome, so, you know, [we need to] stay healthy. It’s everyone’s biggest obstacle.”