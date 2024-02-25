First bid round for petroleum exploration in BARMM begins

THE Department of Energy (DOE) will formally open on February 26 the first bid round for petroleum exploration in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Four pre-Determined Areas (PDAs) shall be offered for investment, exploration, development and production of the BARMM’s indigenous resources, as mandated by the Intergovernmental Energy Board (IEB).

“This is another milestone for the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Administration in advancing the development of the BARMM, following the landmark signing of the Intergovernmental Energy Board Circular on the Joint Award of Petroleum Service Contract [PSCs] and Coal Operating Contracts [COCs] in the BARMM area in July 2023,” DOE Secretary Raphael PM Lotilla said.

The IEB Circular on the Joint Award of PSCs and COCs in the BARMM was signed on July 6, 2023. It operationalizes the provision under Section 10, Article XIII of Republic Act No. 11054 or the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region to jointly grant rights, privileges and concessions for the exploration, development, and utilization of uranium and fossil fuels such as petroleum, natural gas and coal within the territorial jurisdiction of the Bangsamoro.

“The resources identified in the BARMM area are enormous assets that we can fully develop. As we go another step forward to harnessing these assets, our aspirations for promoting economic growth, generating employment opportunities, and nurture a thriving business landscape in the region are even closer to realization,” Lotilla added.

The DOE chief previously encouraged Middle Eastern investors to explore for oil and gas resources in the BARMM. Lotilla said in October last year that he had discussed this with “a number” of firms that are “looking for opportunities” in the offshores areas of between Sulu and Mindanao.

Aside from the first conventional energy bid round for BARMM, the DOEB also announced the launch of the 2024 Philippine Bid Round on Monday.

The Philippine Bid Round is a government-led process that invites oil and gas companies to participate in competitive bidding for the right to explore and develop specific acreage within the country.

Two PDAs for the development and production of petroleum with confirmed resources in Northwest Palawan and Southern Cebu basins and two PDAs for native hydrogen exploration in Central Luzon will be offered under the 2024 Philippine Bid Round.

The DOE said this initiative aims to facilitate efficient oil and gas exploration, promote economic growth, and ensure responsible resource management within the nation.

The Philippines, added the DOE, holds immense potential for energy exploration that could contribute to the country’s energy security and unlock opportunities for economic growth in the area where these resources are located. Given this, the DOE continues to pursue more gas exploration, including the exploration, development, and production of native hydrogen, which can serve as a transition fuel.

“Leveraging on these opportunities, we invite local and foreign investors to be our partners in achieving energy security and self-sufficiency in the region and the entire Philippines,” Lotilla said. Lenie Lectura