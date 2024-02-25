FEU keeps flawless record

FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY (FEU) preserved its flawless record in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 Men’s Volleyball Tournament after sweeping University of the East, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15, Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Tamaraws now hold the momentary top spot at 3-0, their best start since 2018, with 2-0 University of Santo Tomas playing against De La Salle University as of posting time.

“Yes happy with their performance, and hopefully we keep it,” FEU head coach Eddieson Orcullo said ahead of their matchup against UST next Sunday at 12 p.m.

The Tamaraws made sure to finish the game in straight sets by unleashing a strong finishing kick buoyed by second-stringer middle blockers Rey Sabanal and Jeff Abuniawan to turn a 17-14 close lead to a 25-15 for the match in just one hour and 25 minutes.

JJ Javelona was inserted in the starting lineup and delivered a game-high 13 points on 11 attacks and two blocks while Martin Bugaoan chipped in 11 points of his own.

Wing spikers Dryx Saavedra and Andrei Delicana added eight and seven points, respectively, as well in the win.

JP Mangahis tallied 10 points and 21 excellent receptions as the Red Warriors remained winless in three outings.

UE will open the day next Sunday against Adamson University at 10 a.m. still at the Pasay venue.