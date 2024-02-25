The band’s reunion concert shows all four members performing just like in their heydays

Two hours before the Rivermaya reunion concert, DJ Par Satellite was playing Joan Jett’s version of Sly and the Family Stone’s 1968 peace anthem “Everyday People” to warm up the crowd.

Par (Edgar Sallan), a dyed-in-the-wool club rock jock — who also produced the cult favorite “Pirate Satellite” radio show on NU 107 — was said to have been personally contacted by Rivermaya’s Rico Blanco to do the DJ gig.

DJ Par Satellite (Photo by Pocholo Concepcion)

A few songs later, Par played R.E.M.’s “Shiny Happy People.” At that point, it didn’t matter whether anyone in the crowd, which was slowly filling up the VIP seated section, knew what the tune was about. What’s certain was, the records put the people in a relaxed state before the mood turned to excitement with Nirvana’s “Lithium” and Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Cities in Dust.”

From Par, another DJ, Triggerman of WLS fame, was heard through a recorded spiel channeling his old popular radio show “The Top 20 at 12” to introduce Rivermaya. It took a long, atmospheric instrumental before the band finally opened with three successive tracks: “Monopoly,” “Kung Ayaw Mo ’Wag Mo,” and “Princess of Disguise.”

Bamboo greeted the crowd with a terse, “Kumusta… Tagal na rin…” and then led the band in a groove-heavy rendition of “Hinahanap-Hanap Kita.”

The classic lineup: Bamboo, Rico Blanco, Nathan Azarcon and Mark Escueta (Photos courtesy of Live Nation Philippines)

The arrangements have been slightly tweaked, but Rivermaya’s songs remained the same — accessible to a wide Pinoy pop audience. Recorded when the band’s members were in their 20s, these songs captured the exuberance of youth and a pure innocence which the volatile social and economic conditions of the 1990s couldn’t dampen.

Hyper rapper-meets-Muhammad Ali

Surprisingly, Bamboo, Blanco, Nathan Azarcon, and Mark Escueta didn’t look and act like they were now middle-aged. Bamboo, for instance, was a resurrection of his original hyper rapper-meets-Muhammad Ali stage act: jerky hip hop movements with rope-a-dope ring dancing. Even his voice still sounded young — if a bit raspy.

Blanco, meanwhile, kept egging on the audience to let their hair down and soak up the music. That was typical of the guitarist and the band’s chief songwriter, who also produced most of their albums before he went solo in 2007, nine years after Bamboo quit in 1998.

The band’s rhythm section anchored the sound — Azarcon’s nimble bass lines and Escueta’s booming drum beats moving the songs with solid consistency.

The excitement escalated as the band walked closer to the front row on stage B. However, an unexpected audio system glitch totally cut off the sound in the house speakers — the lull extending to about 10 minutes before Blanco said, “We’ll do a take two” of “20 Miles” and “If.”

Back to the big main stage, the band proceeded to play tracks from 1997’s Atomic Bomb (“Fever”) and 1996’s Trip (“Kundiman,” “Hilo,” “Flowers”) — inconsequential to the casual listener, but significant nonetheless to the most rabid fans who would erupt in screams in the show’s last stretch.

And what a stretch it was. Slowing down the tempo with Blanco’s keyboard intro, the band seemed to gather its collective second wind while drawing more cheers as Escueta sang the first lines in “Panahon Na Naman.”

Party central

From then on, the SMDC Festival Grounds became party central to a crowd no longer teenagers but also not too old to shake their booty. “Elesi” whirled like the version of the band’s pre-concert promotional number on ASAP and Eat Bulaga — more vibrant than the studio cut, Blanco’s guitar lines calling to mind The Edge’s signature riffs, Azarcon’s bass rumbling like an avalanche, and Bamboo pausing a second or two before stressing the song’s title.

Commotion broke out when Bamboo rushed to get near the crowd standing behind the VIP seated section. He sang with intensity: “Subukan niyo kami!”

Literally, the band proved it has stood the test of time. It has not totally disbanded even as new members came and went. There was no need for the technically proficient Perf de Castro to complete the lineup as original guitarist, since the concert was not about replicating what was first heard on the records.

What simply happened, though in a grand manner, was a chance for fans to see their idols play together again after more than 20 years. Live Nation Philippines pulled off a coup by mounting not its usual foreign show but featuring a local act with top production values as well, said to be provided by Jeremy Lechterman, creative director of Usher and BTS concerts. The lights were spellbinding, though I had to wear sunglasses to lessen their glare. The multi-screen visuals were stunning in their raw, rock & roll approach.

It also redefined what started as an idea to hold auditions for just another band, and which took shape in its heyday: If Azarcon and Escueta comprise Rivermaya’s heart, and Bamboo its soul, Blanco is its brains.

If the Eraserheads became the country’s biggest band of all time in the post-Juan dela Cruz era, Rivermaya couldn’t possibly be far behind.

Image credits: Live Nation Philippines





