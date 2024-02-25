Ancajas’s not feeling pretty at all

TOKYO—Everything that’s negative seemed to have descended on Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas who suffered the worst beating in his professional career—a ninth-round knockout to reigning World Boxing Association bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue on Saturday night.

It was his first knockout loss that was inflicted by an energy-sapping body shot.

“All I can say is I’m so down right now, very down,” Ancajas told a handful Filipino media minutes after his defeat at the Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena.

“I have to search for myself, my confidence is gone right now,” added the 32-year-old former world champion who took his fourth defeat in 40 fights.

Inoue’s semi-right uppercut to the right side of the abdomen did Ancajas in.

“That was my first time to be hit directly with a tremendous body shot,” he said. “I received a lot of punches but that shot at the midsection was so painful, very terrible.”

He added: “I tried to get up, but I couldn’t breathe. My first time.”

“I’m completely demoralized…it feels like I don’t want to box anymore,” he said. “But maybe, if given a chance again, I’ll bounce back.”

But Sean Gibbons, president of boxing icon Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, said there’s still a lot of fight left in the pride of Panabo City.

“If he wants to continue, we’ll find a winner and get a title shot,” Gibbons said. “That’s what we did before and that’s what we’re going to do again, maybe at 118 or 122 lbs or whatever it maybe.”

Ancajas didn’t pack the moves and sharpness when he reigned over the International Boxing Federation super flyweight division from 2017 to 2022.

Joven Jimenez was as devastated and offered to quit as Ancajas’s trainer, coach and manager.

“If that’s the only way, I’m willing to step down as his trainer coach or if there’s someone who can train him the right way, yes, I’m willing to step aside,” Jimenez said.

All foreign boxers who fought on Saturday also had a terrible night—Mexico’s Alexandro Santiago lost his World Boxing Council bantamweight belt to Junto Nakatani via sixth round technical knockout and Christian Bacasegua Rangel bowed to Kosei Tanaka via unanimous decision for the vacant World Boxing Organization super flyweight crown thus making the Japanese a four-division champion.

Filipino Jonas Sultan was also struck by a debilitating body shot in the first round to lose via technical knockout to Riku Masuda in their eight-round non-title bantamweight fight.

Ancajas and his team will return to Manila on Monday night.

Image credits: Wendell Alinea





