Action in San Mateo: The thrill of the Trail

JOSE VICTOR PATERNO’S passion in cycling climbed all the way to San Mateo in Rizal exactly a week ago during the 7-Eleven Trail—a cross-country racing of mountain bike that gathered more than a thousand of riders of all shapes, sizes, age and gender.

Although he doesn’t ride competitively anymore and has shifted to an e-bike—the 56-year-old president and CEO of Philippine Seven Corp., the company that runs 7-Eleven in the country, has metal in his hips—Paterno’s passion continues year in and year out on the sport he loves.

“I love cycling because it’s fun and…I have metal hips so I can’t really run. But I can bike,” Paterno told a group of reporters who ascended the 400-meter hills of San Mateo to cover one of the most-anticipated MTB events in the country.

SHAGNE YAOYAO leaves a trail of dust in her wake.

Cycling, Paterno said, has become an ally in his life.

“I started biking [seriously] when I was in my 20s and I started on the saddle again in my 30s but I really started racing seriously in my 40s,” he said. “Now, I’m retired because when I turned 51, it takes a lot of time and you need to train 20 hours a day.”

“I don’t really race anymore,” he added.

One strong reason Paterno won’t race anymore is Eusebio “Eboy” Quinoñes, MTB crosscountry gold medalist at the 2003 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, a noted former pro road racer and now coach of the national MTB team.

Quinoñes turned 51 and is now racing in the Masters—in Paterno’s age group—and masterfully dominated his category to complete a father-daughter victory at the Trail.

A FAMILY that races together wins together—(from left) Febe Bejo, Eusebio “Eboy” and Nicole.

“I’m thankful to the organizer, Sir Vic [Paterno], for organizing this race. It helps us find talents to train and become members of national pool,” said Quiñones, who shared the spotlight with, Mark John Lexer Galedo, a many-time Tour champion and a former SEA Games gold medalist who retired recently and joined the national road team coaching staff.

Quinoñes’s daughter Nicole also stood at the top of the podium following her sprint victory over fellow national MTB team member Shagne Yaoyao in the women’s elite competition.

“Shagne and I went for the sprint in the last 300 meters. We rode closely together from the start,” Quinoñes said. “My tire also got struck by a nail and I had to race flat, luckily I held on.”

Quinoñes has totally focused on cycling after completing a Bachelor’s Degree in Science and Tourism Management at STI College Fairview.

“Now, my focus is mountain bike and I want to achieve goals while I’m still strong,” said Nicole, who turns 23 on March 5. “This is my first time to become champion, too, so I’m very happy.”

Yao, currently the country’s top-ranked women MTB rider, said she raced recovering from a slight flu and missed defending her title.

“I expected that it would be hard to defend my title because I haven’t prepared long enough,” said Yaoyao, who’s working on her qualification for the MTB competition of the Paris Olympics. “I just recovered from illness but I’m okay now.”

Yaoyao crossed a mere three seconds behind Quinoñes, who won in two hours, 15 minutes and 14 seconds.

Galedo? He’s used to winning and he did just that in the men’s 35-39 category.

His time of 1:49.58 time was also remarkable enough as the time trial gold medalist at the 2013 Myanmar SEA Games and Le Tour de Filipinas 2014 champion finished 11th overall, a message that he still got the legs to challenge younger athletes.

But his focused now shifts to the national team and the 7-Eleven UCI continental squad.

“I think this will be my final race for this season because I want to help the Philippine team and 7-Eleven team,” said Galedo, 37. “I’m just familiar with the trail and the competitors.”

Emmanuel Dave Montemayor, a 22-year-old Meycauayan, also made a statement at the Timberland Mountain Bike Park which interconnected at least separate three trails to add more challenges and technicality to the races.

Montemayor clocked 1:42:07 in successfully defending his men’s elite crown.

“I really did my best to defend the crown. I prepared so hard…this is for my family and for those who believe and for those who support me,” Montemayor said.

It was a tough day though for Montemayor who crashed in a downhill section halfway through the route.

“I crashed but I adjusted very well. It was just like last year when I had the same game plan,” said Montemayor as he acknowledged his coach Zeus Alfaro.

The Trail was staged ahead of the Philippine Seven Corporation’s 40th anniversary on February 29—the first 7-Eleven branch stood at the corner of Kamias Road and EDSA in Quezon City.