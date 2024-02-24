Visiting Pinoy expats seek more local culture and heritage sites

OVER 260 Fil-Canadians are currently traveling to key destinations in the country under the Department of Foreign Affairs’ (DFA’s) annual Winter Escapade Tour.

Rajah Tours Philippines President Jose C. Clemente III told the BusinessMirror, this year, the guests are visiting Manila, Iloilo, Cebu, and Bohol. The tour began on February 18 and will last until February 27.

“The majority are still the older crowd, but we’re seeing a younger set coming in who are the children or grandchildren of repeat participants. They have also managed to invite some friends. For the future tours, we are looking at doing a parallel tour for the younger third-and fourth-generation Fil-Canadians,” he said.

About 2,500 Fil-Canadians have joined the tours since 2005, when it was still called the Ambassadors and Consuls General Tour (ACGT) of the Philippines, a brainchild of then DFA Secretary Albert del Rosario.

Held in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry with Rajah Tours as main booking agent, the ACGT was designed to encourage more Fil-Americans and Fil-Canadians to visit their home country and spread the word on its business and travel opportunities. The tours were separated in 2016 as the Very Important Pinoy (VIP) Tour (Ambassador’s Tour) and Winter Escapade.

Scandi countries eyed next year

This developed as the main VIP Tour geared towards Filipino-Americans, may expand to include some countries in Europe. “The embassies [and consulates], especially in Scandinavia reached out to us after the pandemic, so we’re considering to schedule a similar VIP tour for the region next year,” said Clemente.

The tourism veteran recently returned from the United States, where Philippine Ambassador to Washington DC Jose “Babe” Romualdez launched this year’s edition of the VIP Tour scheduled from July 21 to 30. The VIP Tour will take participants to key locations in Manila, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, and Bukidnon.

In a news statement, New York Consul General Iric Cruz Arribas underscored that the US is a significant contributor to the thriving tourism industry of the Philippines as American tourists have dominated the visitor count in recent years. “The sustained enthusiasm from Filipinos and Americans reflects the enduring success of the VIP Tour in bridging cultural gaps and creating lasting connections between the two nations,” he said at the launch. Some 1.06 million tourists from the US arrived in the Philippines in 2019 prior to the pandemic.

Shifting guest preferences

Meanwhile, Clemente disclosed that in the 19 years his company has been handling these tours for the DFA, he has seen a shift in the tour preferences of guests. “Recently, there have been requests to inject more culture and heritage sites, in addition to the usual beach destinations. Before, we chose the usual tourism destinations [e.g. Boracay, Cebu], but now we are able to include places like Iloilo, Bacolod and others.”

For the ongoing Winter Escapade, for instance, tour participants can choose to visit the Ayala Museum and Sinigang Valley, a community of start-ups in Poblacion, Makati. While Intramuros has long been part of the Manila tours, Rajah now offers dinner in Chinatown as well. In Iloilo, the participants toured the Miag-ao Church, a Unesco heritage site.

For the VIP Tour in July, participants will be get a Maranao Cultural Experience in Iligan City. Interested parties can register at http://tinyurl.com/22zd65jt

Image credits: Stella Arnaldo





