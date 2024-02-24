US think tank says China destroyed, damaged 243 square kilometers of coral reefs in SCS

CHINA allegedly destroyed around 243 square kilometers of coral reefs in the South China Sea (SCS), almost the size of Manila, Valenzuela and Quezon cities combined, and damaged the marine ecosystem and seafood diet of people in Southeast Asia, American analysts from a Washington-based think tank said.

Based on the satellite data gathered and from accounts of fishermen and Philippine Coast Guard on the extent of damage in Bajo de Masinloc, Russell Reef and Sabina Shoal, the Center for Strategic Studies—Asian Maritime Transparency Institute (CMS-AMTI) estimated that the extent of damage could reach 60,000 acres, which is roughly equivalent to 243 kilometers.

Monica Sato, CSIS-AMTI researcher, said that from 2013 to 2017, China buried a lot of coral reefs with artificial islands in the SCS, using cutter suction dredgers to slice into the reef and pump sediment and deposit it as landfill.

Occupying and building artificial islands on what were originally rock formations may have improved China’s territorial claim over the South China Sea, but at the expense of the environment, Sato said.

“It [artificial island building] is considered the most detrimental to the environment. This is because it removes essential reef substructures and incapacitates the reefs’ ability to repair itself over time,” she explained.

In the late 2023, they noted, Vietnam also used the same cutter suction dredgers when it reinforced the islands it is occupying.

“So when we totaled the number of reefs destroyed by both dredging and landfill, we found that China has actually destroyed 4,500 acres [18 square miles] of reefs through dredging and landfill. Vietnam comes in second with 1,500 acres [6 square kilometers] destroyed. Brunei and Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan barely scratched the surface. They contribute to less than 100 acres [0.4 square kilometers] of destroyed reef.

Aside from dredging and landfill, the CSIS-AMTI also found that the coral reefs were destroyed by wanton harvesting of giant clams.

Giant clams are similar to elephant ivories and are popular jewelry and house ornaments in China. Processed giant clams fetch for as much as $106,000.

“What the fisherman from China do is they use specially made brass propellers and then the boat moves around in a semi-circle on an anchor chain, which is why you see these Half Moon shapes created by the anchors,” she demonstrated, adding that it would takes decades or centuries to recover.

Gregory Poling, CSIS-AMTI Southeast Asia director, said satellite data of 21,000 acres of damaged coral reef may be understated. If considering the damage done in the coral reef as documented by TV news reporter Ciara Zambrano, and underwater video shots by the Philippine Coast Guard in Russell Reef, Sabina Shoal and Scarborough Shoal, the total damage could reach 60,000 acres (243 square kilometers).

As a result, the total catch of fish in SCS has been “more or less flat since the 1990s.”

“Countries are fishing down the seafood food chain. They are fishing species that wouldn’t even have been worth it a few years ago, and I think most people know this anecdotally if you go to markets anywhere in coastal Philippines or central Vietnam. What you find are juvenile fish and fish species that would have considered bait at best 30 years ago because the other stuff isn’t there anymore or it’s almost impossible to find,” he said.

Poling said Vietnam is also catching up on troll fishing technology and has recently joined the fray of overfishing the already stressed ecosystem in the SCS.

The problem with Vietnam is that more of its lack of regulatory capacity to stop illegal fishing, he said. The situation is far from China.

“China’s fishers are overfishing the South China Sea because Beijing pays them to overfish the South China Sea. This is a choice made by Beijing to subsidize fishing in areas where no Chinese fishing boat would operate if the state didn’t pay them,” he added.

When asked what solution they can offer to stop China from continually destroying the coral reefs, Poling replied, “Convince Beijing to stop it.”

“You know, any effort to physically prevent this is going to be hopeless. [China] got a lot more boats than everybody else combined, and it’s a lot of oceans to try to cover. So, we need to see an international coalition starting in Southeast Asia, led by the claimants, to better survey this damage account for it. Hopefully negotiate some joint marine scientific, research and fisheries management regimes among the Southeast Asian claimants,” he suggested.