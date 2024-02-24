`

Today’s front page, Friday, February 23, 2024

Business Mirror Front Page Friday February 23, 2024

US Navy official reaffirms support for PN modernization

The World War II-era BRP Pangasinan (PS-31) at CARAT Philippines.
A ranking US Navy official renewed his country’s commitment to help the Philippine Navy’s (PN) ongoing modernization program.

The reaffirmation was made by US Navy International Program Office (NIPO) chief Rear Admiral Anthony Rossi following his visit to PN headquarters in Naval Station Jose Andrada, Roxas Boulevard, Manila on Thursday, February 22.

 Established in 1989, NIPO endeavors to advance global maritime alliances and partnerships by championing exportability and the transfer of capabilities in support of strategic security interests.

In a statement, PN spokesperson Commander John Percie Alcos said Naval Education, Training, and Doctrine Command deputy commander Commodore Salvador Lavapie Jr., met with the American naval official on behalf of Navy chief Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr.

“Discussed during the courtesy call were current and future modernization projects and bilateral training initiatives between the two naval forces,” he added.

Lavapie also expressed gratitude to Rossi for the US Navy’s continued support and sees stronger bilateral relations between the two nations.

 “Rear Admiral Rossi reciprocated the gratitude and then emphasized the significance of fostering strong relationships with allies like the Philippines, highlighting the mutual benefits that stem from collaboration and solidarity among partner nations,” Alcos noted.

Rossi also stressed that working together with long-time allies demonstrates solidarity.

“We see great value when we work together with partners. It demonstrates solidarity on behalf of allies,” the US Navy official stressed.

Image credits: US Navy



