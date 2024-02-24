The liberating power of the arts underscored in February

Education for all is a human right and culture is the catalyst for its inclusive, interdisciplinary, implementation. Culture crystallized and facilitated by arts education is central to the life of the people.

This is what development planners, managers, strategists, and economists should consider. “Development is retarded or accelerated depending on the marginalized or dynamic use of culture”.

A nation cannot exist without culture. Consequently, the conservation and sustainable development of our patrimony, of our indigenous heritage, of our cultural treasures, the integrity of history must be sustained with initiatives stimulating and unleashing the creative power of its citizens.

Unleashing a nation’s creative power

Courage colloquially termed guts is the driver of creativity fueled by imagination, the capacity to care, the bigness of a mind that goes beyond the much-tunneled mind-set to pursue a DREAM of a better peaceful, safe, sustainable world.

Creativity must not be measured or spelled out in terms of how much money you have. Creativity is the strength of spirit to generate ideas with the boldness to realize those ideas regardless of obstacles. If you know your truth, you will champion it, unafraid to be crucified for your truth knowing in the end you will triumph.

Of course, it demands some sacrifice and that’s what we should be willing to do. That’s why the memory of our heroes must always be remembered as the constant lighthouse to guide and remind us to put interest of the nation above all else. This is what heroism is all about.

If you consider wealth in terms of dollars and cents, indeed we are in trouble. Because the Philippines has a humongous debt. Besides, we’re facing so many disasters, some of which are not our fault but part of the regional or global problem—from terrorism, to wars, to environmental disasters, the pandemic. But an aggravating factor is our moral degeneration due to corruption. If this is our perspective, then we will be in an absolute state of depression.

However, if we consider the fact that under any standard, the Filipino talent is second to none, that we’re really a race with a history of artistic genius which can be utilized to confront whatever crisis we’re facing into opportunities, with God’s grace.

We have to be optimistic and focus on the fact that we’re a rich nation. Yes, in terms of our natural resources. If only we protect it and ensure equitable distribution, poverty can be eliminated. Consider the wealth of our heritage.

The UNESCO has proclaimed a number of World Heritage treasures, both tangible and intangible including creative cities and a geopark province. The problem lies in the prevailing fragmentation, division with a negative outlook. The antidote is to conscienticize and stimulate the essential community spirit to achieve, a vision of a dignified life.

This is the essence of a peaceful cultural revolution. Culture is connected with everything-—it’s the spine that must be understood—not just as the icing or for the elite but rather as an integral part of inclusive sustainable development.

The program begins with a kind of cultural mapping, where we identify all the cultural resources and the expertise in every province to be deployed for empowering vulnerable groups in the area. We were providing cultural caregiving to the disadvantaged and the marginalized. With this policy in place, and if it can be sustained, this will complement any kind of economic strategy.

Serving as a PA on Culture during the presidency of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo simultaneously as Executive Director at NCCA, the concept of creative economics for social transformation was put forward. We invest in human resources, through confidence and capacity-building to pull them out of despair, out of a sense of hopelessness out of paralysis to carve out their own destiny.

A culture chapter in our Medium-Term Development Plan was integrated reflecting a whole-mindset shift. This provides food for the spirit and nourishment for the brain.

If we can really work on this, we can really confound the Communist Party of the Philippines. After all, we would be going after the same issues—good governance and responsible citizenship. But we need to motivate passion and conscience and determination to use techno-arts as a peaceful, social justice weapon to eradicate poverty.

Likewise, it is important that arts serve as a memory bank. What is frightening now is the proliferation of fake news that can glorify or glamorize what is unethical or wrong.

We must engrave the Edsa experience on our nation’s consciousness. It is inscribed in the UNESCO memory of the world.

Unfortunately, currently the narrative is being revised where the freedom fighters have been depicted as the villains for the tyranny suffered by the country. Can you imagine a nation afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease? Our nation would lose its soul.

The Role of the Media & the Arts

Media has such a great responsibility as we are facing the existential crisis of climate change and conflicted areas to clean up pollution due to ignorance or inaction on protecting people and planet. This cannot be done in a 30-second public service advertising spot.

How we wish noontime entertainment shows can upgrade their contests so that there’s some kind of a feeding of the mind, not just a contest of who looks best in a midriff, singing and dancing well.

Why not a contest that will raise awareness about the wealth of our indigenous communities; or the care of our environment. Contests can be an impetus for songs that help expand concern and action on current issues to engender social justice.

They say it’s a question of ratings and what the masa want. Well, I think that is an unfair evaluation of the masa. The masa deserve to be uplifted by media serving as a creative entertaining classroom on the air. I believe these can all go hand in hand, getting the ratings and helping educate the masa. In particular, the business sector in exercising its social responsibility, as sponsors of media programs can set this direction for lifelong learning.

Speaking of culture and social responsibility, that is the rationale of my founding the Philippine Educational Theatre Association (PETA) as a national theatre movement drawing meaning and power from the lives and language of the people.

BALINTATAW as a Multi-awarded Broadcast Theatre which has been hailed by CNN International as “Soap for Social Change” was created to reach the grassroots and extend cultural services to Filipinos in diaspora.

Art is so participatory, especially theater as a social art. It cannot happen without the discipline of working together. And that’s what we need to learn the discipline of being cohesive, of marching together towards a certain goal or vision.

The Earthsavers founded by my husband, the late Senator Heherson Alvarez, where we provide free arts education through its DREAMS methodology: Development, Rehabilitation Education through Arts, Media & Science/Sports. The Earthsavers socially integrated the DREAMS Ensemble honored as UNESCO Artist for Peace with the International Theatre Institute (ITI) led the global movement of the SDG’s ResiliArt Movement under UNESCO patronage funded by the Senate endorsed by the President Rodrigo Duterte that forged the Manila Platform of Action hosted by the City of Manila with the NCCA.

It is gratifying that Senator Alvarez conceived in bringing about the birth of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) which was created by law in 1992 signed by President Corazon Aquino. A co-sponsor was Sen. Leticia Ramos-Shahani when Sen. Edgardo Angara was Chair of Education and Culture Committee.

The artist as historians

Arts Month is an important platform to encourage, build and mobilize an army of artists who are teachers, historians, preachers, doctors, conscience-forgers rolled into their persona. Artists synthesize the essence of our qualities, aspirations, and bravery to confront problems providing the balm for healing trauma in times of crisis. Likewise, Arts Month is the auspicious time to banner pride habitat, heritage, history, language and indigenous creative industries.

Part of our patrimony that occurred in February is the greatness of EDSA experience. The whole world applauded in total admiration of our people’s gallantry, faith and adherence to peace in restoring democracy. We would be wasting this unique-amazing legacy if this hereditament is not applied to recharge ourselves. The 1986 united force witnessed in EDSA liberated us from repression, corruption and crime. We can use that same peaceful, prayerful force—to free us from poverty and pollution, terrorism and tyranny, injustice and ignorance, drugs and diseases and many other problems that plague our country. Peace & Freedom is still our battle cry.

Where politics divides, the arts can heal and bond a nation, to move together. We had experienced if we have one mind and one heart, we have power. With people power fused with prayer power we can achieve, we can overcome. VENCEREMOS!

So, let’s not focus on problems and our desperate straits as we tire ourselves out looking for solutions. Shakespeare reminds us that “the solution is not in the stars but in ourselves”. Destiny is in our hands. Happy Arts Month Celebration. Mabuhay ang mga alagad ng sining!

About the author: Cecile Guidote-Alvarez is a renowned figure in the world of arts and culture. As the Director of Earthsavers DREAMS Ensemble and a UNESCO Artist for Peace, she advocates for social change through artistic expression. Cecile is also the founder of the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA), a pioneering organization in Philippine theater known for its socially relevant productions. Additionally, she serves as the President of the International Theatre Institute-Social Change Network, furthering the impact of theater in addressing global issues. With accolades including the prestigious Magsaysay Laureate in 1972 and the Global Artist Award in 2022 from NYC LaMaMa, Cecile continues to inspire and empower artists worldwide.