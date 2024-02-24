STI College earns multiple citations for initiatives developing future-ready grads

PROVING its commitment to hone competent students and future professionals with its brand of holistic education, STI College was feted at the recent Philippine Quill Awards and Anvil Awards for programs that enable students to explore their campus life, while guiding them in decision-making for their career paths.

Last January 25, the academic institution was honored by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) with an “Excellence Award” for the “STI Student’s Career Opportunity and Personality Evaluator (SCOPE),” and a “Merit Award” for the STI’s Facebook account in the 20th Philippine Quill Awards.

STI SCOPE is a free online assessment tool that aids students in choosing the ideal track or course according to their strengths, weaknesses, and personalities, then make informed decisions about their educational and professional paths even at an early stage, which can be pivotal to their future success.

The STI Official Facebook page, on the other hand, was enhanced not only to disseminate school announcements, but boasts of an enriching and cultivating online community for students to receive insightful, informative, and inspirational content showing the current trends of today’s generation.

At the 59th Anvil Awards presented by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) last January 31, STI College also won a “Silver Anvil” under the “PR Tools Publication” category for its career-guide magazine Destination that exclusively caters to incoming senior-high school and college students for them to learn more about themselves and their strengths to make the right choices on their academic and career paths. It uses activity-type content around various learning styles and multiple intelligence, personality quizzes and informative articles about schooling and career-planning topics.

“We are grateful to the IABC and PRSP for [citing our programs geared at] guiding the youth toward the path of success in their education and future careers,” said STI assistant vice president for Academics Ferdie Dantes. “[The honors also coincide with the celebration of STI’S 40th year, further motivating us to develop more tools and initiatives that will help, and nurture students to become future-ready graduates and eventually be] competent and productive members of society.”