SSS 2023 net income at P83.13B, 62.8% over target; highest ever

STATE-RUN Social Security System’s (SSS) net income in 2023 rose to P83.13 billion, higher by 62.8 percent of its target of P51.06 billion, as it recorded higher revenues and lower expenses.

According to its 2023 unaudited financial statement, the P83.13-billion net income of SSS in 2023 surpassed the P52.60 billion net income recorded in the previous year.

“Our revenue in 2023 grew by 15.6 percent to P353.82 billion from P306.16 billion in the previous year,” SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said in a statement on Friday.

Macasaet noted that the 2023 net income was the highest net income attained by SSS.

Based on the statement, its contribution collection grew 18.2 percent to P309.12 billion, which was recorded for the bulk of the SSS revenue in 2023, from the P261.44 billion collected in 2022.

“Our record-high net income last year shows that we continue to strengthen our finances through programs and policies that increase new paying members and strengthen collection efforts,” Macasaet was quoted in the statement as saying.

SSS also recorded lower-than-revenue expenses of P270.69 billion, with the lion’s share of the total expenditure in 2023 going to benefit payments to members and pensioners.

On the other hand, benefit payments to members and pensioners stood at P259.03 billion, up by 6.7 percent from P242.81 billion in 2022.

Its operating expenses, meanwhile, climbed to 8.4 percent or P11.65 billion, from the P10.75 billion recorded a year ago.

SSS said its operating expenses in 2023 were 30.32 percent of the allowed charter limit of P38.4 billion.

“Based on our charter, the operating expenses are 12 percent of the contribution collections and 3 percent of other SSS income, such as investments and loans,” Macasaet explained.

The financial performance of SSS last year was also attributed to its management and employees’ efforts in “intensifying” its collection activities.

Macasaet traced this to the registration of new paying members, improved collection from delinquent employers, and the 2023 contribution rate hike.