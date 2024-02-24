Rep. Romulo leads probe into NEAP’s school-based teacher training programs

THE chair of the House Committee on Basic Education and Culture recently led an oversight inquiry into the administration of school-based teacher training programs.

Prompted by the alleged discontent of teachers on their training from the Department of Education, as well as local learners’ dismal scores in national and global ratings, the inquiry probed the National Educators Academy of the Philippines (NEAP) on the effectiveness of cascading programs for teachers’ upskilling.

According to Rep. Roman Romulo, the problem lies in the cascading of training programs to teachers, as upskilling does not reach the teachers. What happens, he said, is that principals and headteachers are the ones being taught, and they are left to themselves to instruct their peers.

In response to these concerns, Director Jennifer Lopez of NEAP explained that they remain committed to providing professional development programs to teachers and school leaders, especially with the Vice President and Education Secretary’s “MATATAG” agenda.

Lopez also shared that NEAP’s programs will be headed by 59,320 quality trainers to ensure that inadequate personnel shall no longer be an excuse for the ineffective provision of training and upskilling programs to public school teachers.

With the aim of providing quality education, Romulo has obtained NEAP’s commitment to improve its teacher training programs for better learning outcomes, in view of the recently released results of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) in 2022.

In Filipino, he expressed his hopes that the Philippines will rank higher in the next PISA, and that what is needed is proficiency as well as understanding in reading, and math teaching is age-appropriate.

Republic Act 11713, or the “Excellence in Teacher Education Act,” certified the NEAP to provide nonstop development and training of in-service teachers, school leaders, and other teaching-related personnel in all basic education institutions.