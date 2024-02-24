Ranking NPA leader, four others die in Bohol clash

The Cebu-based Visayas Command (VISCOM) announced that one of the ranking New People’s Army (NPA) leaders in Bohol, Domingo Jaspe Compoc, alias “Silong,” was killed along with four other insurgents during an encounter with government troops in Bilar, Bohol early Friday morning.

Compoc and the four other NPAs who were killed in the clash are reportedly remnants of the NPA’s Bohol Party Committee.

“The encounter transpired as the combined elements of Bohol Police Provincial Office [BPPO] and 47th Infantry Battalion launched a Joint Enhanced Military Police Operation [JEMPO] against the aforementioned group at Barangay Campagao, Bilar, Bohol,” VISCOM spokesperson Lt. Col. Israel Galorio said in a statement.

He added the encounter took place around 6:52 a.m. Friday, February 23, and resulted in the death of five and the recovery of six firearms including one M653 assault rifle; one R4 assault rifle; one M-16 rifle; and three .45 caliber pistols.

“The notorious Domingo Compoc who has a bounty of P2.6 million is wanted for several cases, including rebellion, homicide, attempted homicide, multiple murder, frustrated murder, and robbery,” Galorio said.

Meanwhile, VISCOM chief Lt. Gen. Benedict Arevalo said this latest NPA debacle is a manifestation of their commitment to ending the insurgency threat in the Visayas.

“We will never stop, and we will continue to hunt you down until justice is served for all the atrocities you have committed to our country and people,” he added.

Arevalo attributed this success to the active support of the people and the strong bond of partnership with the different government agencies.

“This recent success in our campaign was made possible by the active support of our people, who have been providing us with credible information leading to the demise of the CPP-NPA. Likewise, our ironclad partnership with the different government agencies, especially the PNP who have been our strong partner in ensuring the safety and security of our people in the entire Visayas region,” he added.

Brawner: Focus on eliminating ‘Red’ threat

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Thursday lauded the officers and enlisted personnel of VISCOM for their successful operations against communist insurgents, and urged soldiers to continue with their efforts to eliminate the “Red” threat by the end the year.

He also noted that the battlefield accomplishments of the VISCOM are aligned with the AFP’s mission of totally defeating the NPA and its allied organizations.

In 2023, VISCOM successfully dismantled six NPA guerilla fronts and neutralized 94 insurgents in the same year.

Of the 94 neutralized, 69 were killed in 64 armed encounters, while 25 others were arrested. Also recovered were 314 assorted firearms.

“We are very hopeful and optimistic that by the end of the year 2024, ay talagang ma-achieve natin ang [we will really achieve] total victory and we can defeat the communists here in VISCOM,” Brawner said.

During his visit to VISCOM headquarters in Cebu and the 301st Infantry Brigade in Iloilo, the AFP chief said he was happy with the progress of the campaign.

He also noted that VISCOM is a “priority command” for the AFP and “was allocated significant resources to dismantle remaining guerilla fronts, neutralize high-value individuals, and build people’s organizations.”