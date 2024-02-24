Pre-order HONOR Magic V2 now for P79,999 and Get up to P28,000 worth of freebies

Are you ready to get your hands on the world’s thinnest foldable phone HONOR Magic V2?

Manila, Philippines – After the successful launch of the world’s thinnest foldable phone HONOR Magic V2 in the Philippines, more and more has locked in their pre-orders because of the whopping freebies worth Php 28,000 consisting of the HONOR Watch GS 3 and Harman Kardon Aura Studio 4 HIFI Speaker! Get it until March 1, 2024 at any HONOR Experience and Partner Stores or online via Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop!

“Being the leading global provider of smart devices, we, at HONOR, really take pride in this revolutionary product. HONOR Magic V2 is the world’s thinnest foldable phone to date redefining all benchmarks in this category. And how can you resist the pre-order freebies? If I were you, I’ll get it as soon as I can,” said HONOR Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng.

During the much-anticipated launch of the HONOR Magic V2, a customized tasting menu was prepared for all the guests correlated to each hero spec of HONOR’s newest smartphone. The cherry on top, without a doubt, is the surprise performance of Kyla. The Queen of R&B belted some of her hit songs On the Wings of Love, If the Feeling is Gone, and Hanggang Ngayon.

The HONOR X8b with Massive Storage and revolutionary Magic Capsule was also introduced for only Php 12,999! This impressive budget phone is now available at any HONOR Experience and Partner Stores or shop online via Shopee (https://bit.ly/Shop_X8b_PR), Lazada (https://bit.ly/Laz_X8b_PR) and TikTok Shop (https://bit.ly/TikTok_X8b_PR)!

Queen of R&B Kyla performed at the HONOR Magic V2 Launch

The Thinnest of them All

For the first time, HONOR has utilized titanium alloy in the hinge cover, an aerospace-grade material and a pioneering innovation in the hinge design of foldable smartphone industry. Titanium possesses the ideal balance between weight and strength, being lighter than aluminum and stronger than steel. It is a material that embodies the trifecta of ultra-lightness, ultra-toughness, and ultra-corrosion-resistance.

HONOR Brand Marketing Manager Joepy Libo-on revealed the price of the HONOR Magic V2

HONOR took advantage of the additional internal space and fitted a 5000mAh Silicon-carbon Battery within the HONOR Magic V2. Embedding a 5000mAh battery into such a slim and lightweight body is a testament to HONOR’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation and engineering excellence, choosing the correct albeit challenging path to success.

On top of being the world’s thinnest and lightest foldable phone, the HONOR Magic V2 can also withstand more than 400,000 folds. Its exceptional properties pave the way for worry-free usage, even if the device is folded 100 times a day, ensuring a lifespan of up to ten years.

Secure your pre-order freebies now!

Only until March 1, 2024, you can get a FREE HONOR Watch GS 3 and Harman Kardon Aura Studio 4 HIFI Speaker worth Php 28,000 in total when you pre-order HONOR Magic V2, priced at Php 79,999 only! Head on now to your nearest HONOR Experience and Partner Stores or shop online via Shopee (https://bit.ly/Shop_V2_PR), Lazada (https://bit.ly/Laz_V2_PR), and TikTok Shop (https://bit.ly/TikTok_V2_PR)!



The HONOR Magic V2 can also be purchased through Home Credit, offering 0% interest for as little as Php 1,719 per month for up to 18 months.

To learn more about the full specs of HONOR Magic V2, check out: https://bit.ly/Web_V2_PR. For more exciting announcements, head on to HONOR Philippines’ social media platforms: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorph/) and TikTok Shop: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines). To check out HONOR’s complete list of retail stores, go to https://www.hihonor.com/ph/retailers/.