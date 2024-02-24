POCO’s new speed-cies

POCO jumpstarted 2024 with the POCO X6 5G and POCO X6 Pro 5G, reintroducing them as a new “SPEED-CIES” of smartphones aimed at Gen Z users who want to maximize their gaming, streaming and social media experiences.

The latest additions to the fan-favorite X-series brings in several notable enhancements, offering features, design and performance similar to flagship models, all while maintaining accessible pricing. They deliver an enhanced display for smooth and immersive visuals, a triple-camera setup for better content creation and, of course, POCO’s trademark smooth and speedy performance.

THE very first POCO phone I’ve had was the POCO X3 NFC which came out in September 2020. Believe it or not, even with all the phones I’m reviewing, I still use it regularly. Since it has 256GB storage, I use it to backup content from review phones as well as for my old movie collection. It’s had its share of bumps and scratches but despite a slight battery degrade, it’s still as snappy as the day I unboxed it.

The POCO X6 Pro 5G comes in three colors and two configurations. The 8GB+256GB is priced at P16,999, while the 12GB+512GB has a price tag of P19,999. The standard POCO X6 5G, on the other hand., is also available in three colors and three variants. The base 8GB+256GB starts at P14,999; P15,999 for the 12GB+256GB; and P17,999 for the 12GB+ 512GB.

The review unit I have is the 12+512GB POCO X6, but I’ll also be highlighting some key differences with the Pro edition.

DESIGN AND BUILD

THE POCO X6 and X6 Pro showcase Xiaomi’s commitment to offering sleek, modern smartphones at an accessible price point. The two devices continue the design language that began with the POCO X4, with a rectangular camera module occupying the top area of the device.

When it comes to color options, the POCO X6 Pro comes in black, gray and a striking bright yellow with a faux leather finish. The POCO X6, on the other hand, is available in black, blue and a white variant with a marble effect, catering to users looking for sophistication. The POCO X6 is a bit taller, slimmer and lighter, and there are also several distinct differences between the two models.

The POCO X6 Pro opts for a slightly curved back, enhancing ergonomics and comfort during extended use. Its camera module is prominently designed with four equally sized lenses, one of which cleverly doubles as a flash. In contrast, the POCO X6 features a flat edge and a more straightforward camera setup with two pronounced lenses and a smaller third lens alongside the flash. This design choice not only differentiates the two phones aesthetically but also hints at the variations in their photographic capabilities.

The volume rockers and power buttons are strategically placed on the upper right side for easy access and both have stereo speakers. Notably, the POCO X6 includes a 3.5mm headphone port, catering to users who prefer traditional wired headphones, a feature that is absent in the X6 Pro. Both smartphones are equipped with responsive in-screen fingerprint sensors and have achieved an IP54 rating, meaning it has dust- and water-resistance but it’s not something you should submerge.

DISPLAY AND AUDIO

BOTH the standard and Pro versions of the POCO X6 boast of a 6.67” CrystalRes 1.5K Flow AMOLED DotDisplay, offering a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a high brightness level that peaks at 1800 nits. The X6 Pro sports Gorilla Glass 5, while the display of the X6 is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The screens provide crisp, clear visuals complemented by Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, making them ideal for streaming even high-definition content. Complementing that immersive viewing experience are stereo speakers that deliver loud clear sound.

CAMERAS

AS I mentioned earlier, the triple cameras of the X6 Pro are more noticeable than the X6, though the two devices have the same trio of lenses – a solid 64MP main shooter flanked by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens. Daytime shots taken by the X6 come out great with plenty of detail and more natural-looking colors. Expect a dip in quality though when shooting indoors and less than ideal lighting, and night photos tend to lack details. Switching to nightmode does help a bit as the software tends to boost the color to make up for the lack of details. It’s not terrible and still worth posting on social media with a just a bit of editing. I do have to mention the built-in photo editor of the POCO X6 is a lot of fun to use with its AI feature letting you remove unwanted objects and people and even allow you to change the sky/clouds of your scenery.

The ultrawide lens offers some creative flexibility and is quite handy when you want capture pretty landscape views or squeeze more people in a group shot. Quality is still quite good but there’s a noticeable difference compared to shots using the main camera. As for videos, the X6 can capture 4K at 30 fps and 1080p at 60 fps. The front-facing camera is 16-megapixel and is good enough for taking selfies. The portrait mode, however, is a hit and miss as it struggles to apply the blur and depth-of-field effect correctly. Better to ask someone to take a portrait using the main camera.

PERFORMANCE AND BATTERY

UNDER the hood, the POCO X6 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7S Gen 2 processor, while the POCO X6 Pro has an even faster Dimensity 8300-Ultra. This chipset set a new speed record for a POCO device with an AnTuTu benchmark of 1,464,228. Coupled with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, both devices can handle multitasking with ease, ensuring a seamless user experience even with multiple apps running. Using the POCO X6 for a week as my daily driver, I never encountered any noticeable slowdown or frustrating hiccups. I used the cameras for event coverages, posting blog and creating/editing short videos, and watching Netflix, YouTube videos. I also tested several games on the phone such as Farlight 84, Mobile Legends, Genshin Impact, Asphalt 9, etc., and all of them played smoothly even if I raised the settings a bit.

For battery life, the X6 has a slightly higher 5,100mAh capacity compared to the 5,000mAh battery of the X6 Pro. This proved to be enough to get through a full day of mixed usage, though I did notice faster battery drain when playing games or using the cameras extensively. Again, both devices come with a 67W fast charger and a full charge usually took less than hour.

Finally, for its software, the POCO X6 Pro is equipped with Xiaomi’s newer HyperOS, which introduces sleeker animations, enhanced customization for the lockscreen, and a minimalist design ethos. The POCO X6, on the other hand, still runs on Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 on top of Android 13. Hopefully it gets a HyperOS update in the near future. Now, there is a considerable amount of preinstalled bloatware – including a mix of social media apps, Xiaomi’s own suite of tools, and various games, which can be a bit annoying when setting up the phone. You can easily uninstall them, but it still kind of detracts from the initial user experience.

FINAL WORD

FOR POCO users planning to upgrade, the POCO X6 brings a lot of nifty features that improve the overall user experience, from a clearer display, improved cameras, fast charging and splash-resistance. With several configurations to choose from, there’s a POCO X6 5G that will fit your budget. It is also a great choice if you just want to try out the brand. But if you can spend a little bit more though, I would suggest getting the POCO X6 Pro instead as it has a better set of cameras and an even faster processor to for a truly flagship-level experience.