PHLPost presents centenarian personalized stamp to Enrile

our time story 2 enrile
Former Senate president and Chief Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile celebrates his 100th birthday in Malacañang.
MANILA—The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has presented the centenarian personalized stamp and commemorative cover to former Senate President and now Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile during the celebration of his 100th birthday on February 14 in Malacañang.

Postmaster General Luis Carlos presented the stamp and commemorative cover as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. paid tribute to Enrile for his exceptional contributions to the country during his career in government service.

“Living to 100 years old is one of life’s greatest achievements and a milestone worth celebrating. We pay tribute to JPE whose political career has spanned over six decades,” Carlos said in a press release on Sunday.

“His collective wisdom and experience is an inspiration to us all,” he added.

He said honoring Enrile with a personalized stamp and commemorative cover was based on Republic Act 1026 or the Centenarian Act of 2016, which honors and grants additional benefits and privileges to Filipino centenarians.

PHLPost has been coordinating with local government units to include in their program the issuance of personalized centenarian stamps.

Carlos added that this is part of the postal agency’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) in honoring the country’s Filipino centenarians. PNA

Image credits: Photo courtesy of Presidential Communications Office



