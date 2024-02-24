PBBM’s transport enhancement drive continues to gain private sector support

THE initiatives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to improve the country’s transportation system have been constantly backed up by the private sector, with transport advocate and Angkas Chief Executive Officer (CEO) George Royeca reiterating his support for the legalization of motorcycle (MC) taxis and easement of transportation network vehicle service (TNVS) regulations in the country.

“I echo the call of the President for legalizing motorcycle taxis and providing better regulations for the ride hailing economy. From jeepneys to motorcycles, I’m very elated that we now have a President that is not only interested in transportation but is knowledgeable in modern transport,” he said in a recent Economic Forum. “I guess it’s true what they say, ‘Good things come to those who wait.’ I’ve been waiting for eight years, finally, the time has come.”

The Chief Executive recently posted on social media that his administration is working with Grab Philippines to formalize MC taxi operations and enhance policies for ride-hailing services.

Royeca welcomed this move as a long-awaited development, underscoring the possibility of a broader advocacy with tremendous support from the industry. He noted, “Companies like Grab can really help amplify that call. I’ve been doing it for years and I’m glad that somebody else is coming in to help bring data. The more people are talking about it, the more companies are pushing that advocacy, the better it is for everyone.”

Angkas was established in 2015 and since then has championed the Motorcycle Taxi law, with the goal of providing a viable transportation alternative and create employment opportunities.

The company’s CEO has been instrumental in shaping the MC taxi bill, as legislators and regulators seek his expertise to make sure that the law is effective and feasible. Apart from MC taxis, Royeca pushes for the enhancement of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program of the government. He, likewise, emphasized the importance of integrating technology, education and welfare in the transport sector.

“By incorporating comprehensive financing mechanisms, subsidies, and training programs, we can equip our drivers with the tools they need to thrive in a modern economy. By reducing waiting times, ensuring reliable and safe travel, and integrating technology for ease of use, we not only improve the daily commute but also enhance the overall quality of life for millions of Filipinos,” Royeca said.