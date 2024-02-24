Palawan teens learn about love, sex, healthy relationships—one menstrual pad at a time

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY—Valentine’s Day 2024 took on a new dimension for students at Palawan National School as they delved into “PAD-ibig Diaries:” a groundbreaking initiative merging menstrual pads with illustrated diary entries to foster open dialogue about sex and relationships.

Four hundred female students from Grades 7 to 10 were treated to limited edition menstrual pads that featured vibrant diary entries about the female anatomy, puberty, crushes, as well as romantic relationships, consent, sex, and contraception.

PAD-ibig Diaries is the brainchild of Black Pencil Advertising and Roots of Health. The latter is a nongovernment organization working to reduce teen pregnancies and HIV rates in Palawan. Charmee donated 15,500 menstrual pads which students can access through a special dispenser stationed at the school clinic.

“Our joint goal was to engage Filipino high-school girls through private storytelling using an unexpected medium—in this case, menstrual pads,” explained Kat Limchoc, executive creative director of Black Pencil Advertising.

Youth Programs manager Aika Pagusara of Roots of Health emphasized the urgency of accessible sex education, noting prevalent myths such as the belief that jumping up and down after sex prevents pregnancy, and that drinking bath soap shaped into tiny capsules can cure sexually transmitted infections.

The PAD-ibig launch featured interactive sessions like “Chismis o Check” that challenged common misconceptions about sexuality, alongside engaging games that offered prizes to participants.

“It is a never-ending process, as more batches of teens need accurate information every year. That is why we love to collaborate on projects that capture the imagination of young people through relatable, non-preachy, and helpful content that urge them to either delay sex or practice safer sex,” Limchoc shared.

Roots of Health has been teaching sex education in schools and communities for the past 15 years, while providing free non-judgmental reproductive health counseling and services through two clinics and outreach missions.

“Many teenagers who go to our clinic to avail contraceptives do so after their first child. It is sad that they only get to know about contraception after [pregnancy]. We work to prevent this by normalizing talking about sex, and making young people feel safe to learn about it, so they are ready when they do it,” Pagusara shared.

Despite being deemed as a conservative country, the Philippines has one of the highest teen childbearing rates in Southeast Asia. The Philippine Statistics Authority revealed that one out of every 10 who gave birth in the country in 2022 were adolescents. Former president Rodrigo Duterte declared teen pregnancy as a national emergency through an executive order in 2021.

The Philippines also holds notoriety as the country with the highest epidemic rate for human immunodeficiency virus infections in the Asia-Pacific Region. Daily HIV incidence increased 411 percent from 2012 to 2023. The latest available HIV data disclosed that 32 percent of the cases were of young people aged 15 to 24. Of the 396 reported youth cases, 394—or 99 percent—got HIV through sexual contact.

“The situation is dire, that’s why this is just a pilot,” Limchoc added. “We dream of expanding PAD-ibig Diaries across the Philippines, [so that other schools will also be] inspired by this approach.”

PAD-ibig Diaries is available online at www.ugatngkalusugan.org. A related TikTok Live program “Safe Magtanong Dito” will soon be launched via the @ugatngkalusugan channel.