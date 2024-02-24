Muntinlupa empowers seniors, PWDs with on-the-spot hirings

UP to four Muntinlupa senior citizens and 15 persons with disabilities (PWDs) were among those hired-on-the-spot from a total of 167 applicants at the recently concluded Mega Jobs Fair at the SM Center Muntinlupa.

The batch is the latest in the city of Muntinlupa that is giving work opportunities to seniors and PWDs in cooperation with the Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), which includes restaurants such as Greenwich and Burger King.

Lola Anicia, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the city government for the opportunity, saying, “Malaking tulong ito para sa amin, pandagdag sa pambili ng pagkain, pambaon ng apo, at pambili rin ng maintenance. Napakalaking blessing nito para sa mga katulad naming seniors. Sana magtuloy-tuloy ang ganitong programa.”

Mayor Ruffy Biazon lauded JFC and other establishments for giving seniors and PWDs more chances to be productive for the benefit of their families and respective communities.

The seniors and PWDs, who undertook an orientation program on February 1, will be assigned in various Jollibee, Greenwich, and Burger King restaurants at Alabang Town Center, Festival Mall, SM Muntinlupa, and Shell Susana Heights-SLEX.

The employment of seniors and PWDs is the result of a recently signed memorandum of agreement between JFC and the city government through the Public Employment Service Office to provide opportunities for livelihood and to enhance self-sustainability.

Meanwhile, senior citizens in Muntinlupa now have another reason to rejoice, as the city government is now offering health maintenance medicines for free.

Elderly Muntinlupeños can receive up to a month’s supply of health maintenance medicines such as losartan, amlodipine, and metformin as part of Mayor Ruffy Biazon’s commitment to expand the city’s health care system to include the well-being of senior citizens.

Residents simply need to visit the nearest Barangay Health Center to register and avail themselves of a free regular checkup and maintenance medicines.

Seniors living in Muntinlupa are likewise encouraged to visit the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA telephone number: 8511 0227) to know more about their benefits and privileges in the city.