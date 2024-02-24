Hike in PhilHealth members’ contributions ‘the last’–exec

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) sees no need to further hike its contribution rates in 2026 after it was recently increased to 5 percent, according to PhilHealth’s top official on Friday.

PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr. said he is not personally keen on increasing the members’ monthly health insurance premium contributions to PhilHealth in 2026.

“We’re doing fine. The cash position is good, the company financial position is very good,” Ledesma said in a media conference.

Ledesma pointed out that PhilHealth will “be okay” considering the state health insurer obtains its funds from government agencies, such as the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor), the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), and Malacañang.

“Sundan lang natin yung batas. Ito na ang huli [Let’s follow the law. This will be the last],” Ledesma said.

The premium rate hike is pursuant to the provisions of Section 10 (Premium Contributions) of Republic Act (RA) 11223 or the Universal Healthcare Law, stating that direct contributors’ premium rates shall be in accordance with the schedule, monthly income floor and ceiling.

In 2019, the premium rate was at 2.75 percent for those with an income floor of P10,000 to P50,000. This gradually increased to 3 percent in 2020, 3.50 percent in 2021, and at 4 percent in 2022.

The premium rate was still at 4 percent in 2023, which was supposed to be at 4.5 percent since the government deferred the implementation, saying the country is still recovering from the “socioeconomic challenges” of the pandemic. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/19/govt-workers-philhealth-contributions-now-up-5/)

HMO-like operations

Earlier, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez directed the House Committee on Health to conduct a comprehensive review of the PhilHealth charter. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/15/philhealth-package-hike-to-be-across-the-board/)

Romualdez said the state health insurer should operate similarly to a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) and channel its resources toward safeguarding the health of the population rather than investing in commercial banks and bonds.

Ledesma emphasized that PhilHealth operates under the Republic Act (RA) No. 7875 or the National Health Insurance Act enacted in 1995, which created PhilHealth.

Eli Dino D. Santos, executive vice president and COO of PhilHealth, stated that since PhilHealth was created by law, there’s a possibility of it operating similarly to an HMO.

“[If] the legislature or House of Representatives deem it proper to amend our charter to function similarly with the operation of HMO, then we’ll submit to the wisdom of the Congress,” Santos said.

PhilHealth also announced the 30 percent increase in the rates of its benefits packages effective last February 14 to reduce the out-of-pocket payments of its members.

The adjustment covered the expanded hemodialysis sessions for Chronic Kidney Disease Stage 5 patients to 156 sessions from 144 sessions, covering the three times a week dialysis sessions for one whole year.

Benefits coverage for patients with high-risk pneumonia was also increased to P90,100 from P32,000, while for those with ischemic stroke is covered with P76,000 from P28,000 and hemorrhagic stroke at P80,000 from P38,000.

PhilHealth also hiked the coverage for patients with early stage breast cancer, inclusive of surgery and chemotherapy, under the Z Benefits package from P100,000 to P1.4 million.