Experts: Greenhouse gas emissions of electric vehicles are 17-30% lower than those of regular cars

THE Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (Evap), based on data from the Land Transportation Office (LTO), said 2,557 EV (electric vehicle) units were registered from January to June 2023. Of this number, SUVs made up the bulk of these newly registered EVs at 1,077 units followed by utility vehicles at 766 units, cars at 502 units, motorcycles with 208 units, and trucks with four units.

There are more than 16,000 EV units in the Philippines as of December 2023, said Evap. Electric vehicles emit less greenhouse gases and air pollutants over their life than diesel-powered cars. With no tailpipe, pure electric cars produce no carbon dioxide emissions when driving, considerably reducing air pollution. Electric vehicles also help reduce noise pollution.

According to a report by the European Environment Agency (EEA), “emissions are usually higher in the production phase of electric cars, but these are more than offset by lower emissions in the use phase over time.”

“The greenhouse gas emissions of electric vehicles, with the current EU energy mix and over the entire vehicle life cycle, are about 17 percent to 30 percent lower than the emissions of petrol and diesel cars. However, as the carbon intensity of the EU energy mix is projected to decrease, the life-cycle emissions of a typical electric vehicle could be cut by at least 73 percent by 2050,” said the EEA.

The different types of electric vehicles, according to the EEA report, are:

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are powered solely by an electric motor, using electricity stored in an on-board battery.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are powered by an electric motor and an internal combustion engine that work together or separately.

Range extended electric vehicles (REEVs) have a serial hybrid configuration in which their internal combustion engine has no direct link to the wheels.

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) have an internal combustion engine and an electric motor.

Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) are entirely propelled by electricity, which is provided by a fuel cell “stack.”

In the Philippines, President Bongbong Marcos has urged the private sector to invest in electric vehicle manufacturing facilities in the country.

In return, the Philippine government is offering fiscal incentives which include income tax holidays, duty exemption of capital equipment, raw materials, and spare parts used in electric vehicles.

According to the president, the government aims to increase the share of electric vehicles to 10 percent, or 50 percent by 2040. The government plans go incentivize four million EVs in the next 10 years, the majority of which will be two wheelers and e-trikes along with e-PUVs (public utility vehicles) and e-bus, said Trade Undersecretary for Innovation and Competitiveness Group Rafaelita Aldaba during the Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) last year.

The government is also looking to provide consumers with direct financial rebates or discounts when they purchase an electric vehicle. During the PEVs, Aldaba said the government was planning a P10,000 subsidy for buyers of two-wheeler EVs, P20,000 for three-wheeled EVs, and P500,000 for e-PUVs. The proposed EV incentives strategy is expected be launched this year through the government’s partnership project with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, specifically the “Accelerating the Adoption and Scale Up of electric mobility for low carbon city development in the Philippines.”

Image credits: PHOTO COURTESY OF ISUZU





