Early nutrition education: Key to improving kids’ eating behavior

AS the trusted ally of home cooks, Maggi emphasizes the importance of encouraging children to eat a more balanced diet to promote healthy growth.

In the Philippines, the persistence of stunting and malnourishment among Filipino schoolchildren between the ages of 5 and 10 years old indicates the need for continued education on proper nutrition of both students and their caregivers.

“Teaching schoolchildren at an early age about the importance of a balanced diet aims to promote the formation of healthy eating habits and other lifelong behaviors that improve their nutritional status and overall wellness,” said Business Executive Officer Rosalyn Simba of Nestlé Philippines’ Food and Dairy Culinary Business Unit. “Motivating young students to establish good eating practices can lay the foundation for a healthy Filipino population in the future.”

Changing attitudes, behaviors

RESEARCH reveals that nutrition education in schools is effective in changing unhealthy attitudes toward food. In 2017, the Department of Science and Technology-Food Nutrition and Research Institute (DOST-FNRI), supported by Nestlé Philippines, undertook a school-based food and nutrition intervention called “Forging Public-Industry-Society Alliance (PISO for Healthier Filipino Schoolchildren).” The comprehensive one-year program conducted lunch feeding of underweight schoolchildren and enhanced nutrition-concepts training among targeted students and their mothers or caregivers.

According to the monitoring and evaluation report of “PISO…,” mean scores on knowledge, attitudes and behavior toward nutrition improved after approximately 60 hours of nutrition lessons among Grade 2 and 3 students, while a similar trend was also observed among the children’s mothers and caregivers after they attended nine sessions on topics that teach them ways to differentiate nutritious and less nutritious foods, the impact of good eating habits and guides in eating a balanced diet.

As such, increasing vegetable and fruit consumption among students will play a vital role in reaching their physiological and cognitive development potential. Below are top three suggestions to instill healthy eating habits in young children:

Include vegetable-based dishes in the daily meal plan: The DOST-FNRI’s “Pinggang Pinoy” guide recommends at least a half cup of vegetables and one medium serving of fruits daily to meet the recommended allowance for essential micro- and macronutrients among children aged 7 to 12 years.

Elevate vegetable dishes into flavorful culinary creations that children will enjoy: To help transform vegetables into magical dishes, MAGGI offers recipe ideas on its website, and other cooking tips in its “Sarap Sustansiya Kusinaskwela” modules.

Variety is key: According to the DOST-FNRI’s “Nutritional Guidelines for Filipinos,” eating a “colorful plate” containing a variety of foods and using an assortment of sources for the different food groups will help ensure the body gets adequate levels of the nutrients it needs to maintain good health.

Embracing healthy cooking, eating

PART of its advocacy, Maggi has partnered with the Department of Education (DepEd) and Nestlé Wellness Campus to help impart these nutrition concepts through the ongoing “Sarap Sustansya Inter-School Cooking Competition.” Open to public schools that have implemented the DepEd’s “Gulayan sa Paaralan” program, this cooking competition emphasizes the importance of vegetable-based dishes in the daily menu and teaches healthy cooking as an essential life skill.

Under this nationwide contest, each school will field a team of a student, teacher and parent who will cook a balanced meal for a family of four. Given a budget of P400, the team must make use of vegetables harvested from their “Gulayan…” in their recipe.

“The Maggi Sarap Sustansya Advocacy aims to support nutrition education in homes, schools and communities; and help children enjoy the benefits of a vegetable-rich diet through solutions and services that bring out the flavor and goodness of vegetables in everyday dishes,” said Simba. “[Meanwhile, the interschool cooking tilt] is a way for us to teach these positive skills in a fun and engaging manner.”

As the Filipinos’ trusted partner in the kitchen, where good eating habits begin, Maggi is committed to help improve children’s access to tasty and balanced meals everyday with its Sarap Sustansya campaign. Through its products, recipe services and initiatives to upskill students, families, and communities in Sarap Sustansya cooking, Maggi empowers home cooks of all ages to prepare budget-friendly, simple, delicious, and nutritious dishes every day.