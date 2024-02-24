DMW and NCMF ink pact seeks to bolster protection, employment of Muslim Pinoys

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) signed Thursday a new agreement with the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) to make its services and policies more inclusive for Muslim overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

“We want the community of Muslim Filipino OFWs all over the world to feel the protection and the welfare services of the DMW,” DMW Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Hans J. Cacdac said at a news conference after the signing of the memorandum of agreement.

The MOA was signed by Cacdac, NCMF OIC Yusoph J. Mando, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Arnaldo “Arnel” Ignacio, and a representative from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Under the MOA, a new registration for Muslim OFWs will be established through a data sharing arrangement through a Unified Sharing System on Labor Information for Migration between DMW and the NCMF.

It will also task the OWWA to conduct seminars like pre-migration education seminars using the guidance of the NCMF in crafting materials for the said sessions.

TESDA, for its part, provided the guidelines for the creation of Arabic Language Short-Course Training for Filipinos, who are eyeing to work in countries where Arabic is the major language.

The accord will also lead to the launching of joint initiatives against illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

Training providers, which would like to offer such language training programs, must register in compliance with the Unified TVET Program Registration Accreditation System.

Mando welcomed the signing of the new accord since it will provide a Muslim lens in government migration policies.

Mando added he was hopeful the initiative would help foster better understanding between Muslims and non-Muslims in migration and eliminate discrimination.

“This cannot be just studied. It should be [the] Muslims [who] should also take steps to explain and introduce their culture and lifestyle,” he said.