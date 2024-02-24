Cyberzone Game Fest 2024 is back to celebrate all things gaming

Cyberzone Game Fest at SM Supermalls now on its 9th Year

Calling all gamers, esports enthusiasts, and tech aficionados! Now on its 9th year, Cyberzone Game Fest is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever before!

Get ready to immerse yourself in the latest gaming innovations, exclusive tech releases, and a thrilling celebration of all things gaming. Cyberzone Game Fest is not just an event; it’s a gaming extravaganza that transcends boundaries.

Here’s what you can expect at Cyberzone Game Fest 2024 at SM Supermalls:

Battle Arena

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a rising star, battle it out at our esports tournaments or watch as other gamers show off their skills.

Images from last year’s Cyberzone Game Fest

Since Valorant is one of the top PC games in the Philippines, it is our highlighted game this year. Get the chance to play against other local Valorant players to win up to 30,000 pesos prize pool in cash plus ACER premium merch and SM Malls Online surprises.

Catch two famous personalities in gaming and entertainment! Stay tuned for the official announcement a few days before the Mega Launch! Our lips are sealed to keep the element of BIG surprise.

A few lucky fans will be selected to join the celebrity tournament. See and join them LIVE on March 1 (Saturday) at SM Megamall.

Cyberzone has finally opened the gates of Battle Arena! Gather your teams now and showcase that fresh plays and lineups. Register via SM Malls Online app.

Game Fest Kids

Cyberzone Game Fest 2024 will never be complete without tons of fun for kids.

Images from last year’s Cyberzone Game Fest Kids

Placing a special focus on the phenomenal world of Roblox, young gamers can immerse themselves in their favorite game by completing activities and challenges on their Roblox passport. A free-play area and Roblox tournaments are in store where kids can grab a prize pool of 5,000 pesos.

Catch the Game Fest Kids every Sunday during the entire run of Cyberzone Game Fest 2024. Go up and close at the meet-and-greet with Juneru (Roblox Starcode “Dora”) at select legs of the gaming festival.

Mini Challenges

Open to gamers of all ages, the Mini Challenges will allow you to interact with virtual elements, create your own virtual world, and experience hands-on simulations that will truly elevate the gaming experience.

Images from last year’s mini challenges on Beat Saber and Racing Sim

Slash the beats of adrenaline-pumping music as you play Beat Saber. Fun mini challenges also abound at Cyberzone Game Fest 2024. Experience driving different vehicles in a virtual environment through Racing Sim and show off your fighting skills in a game of Tekken.

Enter the VR world and immerse through fun mini challenges during the entire event run.

The Best Tech Deals

Of course, shopping will always be on the menu at Cyberzone Game Fest 2024 as well. Look forward to special deals, unbeatable discounts, and cutting-edge tech exclusives that you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or just starting out, there’s something for everyone to upgrade their setup and enhance their gaming experience.



Get ready to catch Cyberzone Game Fest 2024!

Mark your calendars and get ready to level up your excitement with your favorite gaming buddies at Cyberzone Game Fest 2024 happening at select SM Supermalls on these dates:

SM Megamall March 1-3 SM Southmall March 8-10 SM North EDSA March 15-17 SM City Baguio March 22-24 SM City Clark April 5-7 SM City Sto. Tomas April 12-14 SM Seaside Cebu April 19-21 SM City General Santos April 26-28

See you there!

#CheckCyberzone and discover the thrill of #TechAssured. #NoLimitsAllThrills of fun, gaming and tech deals only at Cyberzone. Visit their website for more updates. Join Cyberzone’s growing community on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.