Cherry must-have kitchen marvels you can’t do without

CHERRY highlights the importance of an efficient kitchen for individuals driven by evolving lifestyles.

With increasingly busy schedules, these compact and multi-function kitchen appliances play a role in helping individuals manage their time effectively.

Here are some CHERRY must-haves for the heart of every home, the kitchen.

CHERRY 8-in-1 Air Fryer Oven. Cooking meets convenience. It makes food preparation quick and easy with its eight cooking functions, namely: roast, pizza, cookies, warm, bake, broil, air fry, and toast. Moreover, it comes with a 60-minute timer, 30 to 230 degrees temperature setting, air fry basket, baking pan, and oven rack. It has 25 Liters capacity and comes with overheating protection. This versatile and reliable companion is a time saver at a price of P8,800.

CHERRY Instant Pot. Enjoy home-cooked meals without compromising packed schedules. This is a multi-function cooker that has seventeen (17) functions to choose from: chicken, steam, bean, soup, slow cook, saute, yogurt, sterilize, dessert, sous vide, meat stew, porridge, multi grain, rice, reheat, keep warm and DIY. Get yourself a CHERRY Instant Pot for P5,999.

CHERRY Electric Multi-pan Hot Pot. Try out diverse recipes to cater each family members’ cravings. This kitchen companion has four detachable pans for hot pot, grilling, baking and Takoyaki. Transform your cooking routine, elevate your dining moments, and let the CHERRY Electric Multi-Pan Hot Pot be the star of your kitchen for P3,499.

CHERRY Multi-function Rice Cooker. Limited space demands a strategic approach to layout and organization. This versatile appliance is equipped with 9 working modes: Standard, Quick, Porridge, Soup, Slow, Yoghurt, Cake, Steam and Warm. Moreover, it has a Japanese-style design that is compact, so you can do more even in small kitchen area. Get yours for P2,499.

CHERRY Food Cleaner. Surely it will save your time and effort working on the kitchen. Its Hydroxyl purification technology feature is made to remove dirt moreover to disinfect your vegetables, fruits and meat. It is very easy to use, with just one click of a button your food is ready to serve or put in a storage. Live healthy and get yours for P3,439.

Enjoy the comfort of your own kitchen with these CHERRY Kitchen Must-haves.