BARMM backs controversial Charter change initiatives

DAVAO CITY—The Bangsamoro government favors Charter change initiatives after publicly junking a plan of former president Rodrigo R. Duterte to gather wider support for an “independent” Mindanao.

The Bangsamoro Information Office said the Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament appears to be inclined in supporting the move to amend or revise the 1987 Constitution because it was “positive that the expanded powers of the regional government would be reflected in the Philippine Constitution once it is amended.”

On Wednesday, the Bangsamoro Parliament received BTA Resolution No. 521, which “underscored the need for a Charter change to resolve constitutional issues for the full enforcement and comprehensive implementation of the peace agreement.”

The information office said the CAB would be commemorated of its 10th anniversary on March 27. It is the final peace accord between the Government of the Philippines (GPH) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) that ceased decades of armed conflict, resulting in long-lasting peace in the Bangsamoro region.

It disclosed that Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, BTA Parliament Speaker Pangalian M. Balindong and Member of Parliament Mohagher Iqbal were the main proponents of the said resolution, which would indicate that the support to Charter change was a position of the Bangsamoor executive office also.

However, the information office said that its support to changing the Constitution also “highlighted the concerns that cannot be catered to by the present constitutional regime.”

The bill was supported by 10 other Bangsamoro parliamentarians, the information office claimed.

Balindong said in his speech that the “best way” to resolve strife and bolster the economy of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) was through genuine autonomy. “What is therefore needed is to expand the scope of the powers of the regional government in the next Constitution,” he said.

In the bill, the proponents said that “amending the 1987 Constitution is a prudent and responsible course of action, ensuring that the Bangsamoro people are afforded the rights, autonomy, and resources they are entitled under the peace accord.”

“I would like to see the barest minimum expanded powers of the regional government in the Bangsamoro Organic Law [BOL] reflected in the new constitutional franchise,” Balindong said.

Among the proposed amendments that it wished included in the Charter change are the following: power-sharing agreement, defining the powers reserved to the national government, Bangsamoro government, and both entities; Sharia Justice System; policing in the Bangsamoro; supervision and control of the regional government over its local government units (LGU); delineation of powers of the Constitutional bodies vis-à-vis regional government; and the qualification of the Chief Minister (CM).

“It is our duty to ensure that our gains in the peace process are cemented in the proposed changes, and not merely a subject of a legislative act,” Balindong added.

During the February 8 Constitution Day celebration in Makati City, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. clarified that the proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution are limited only to the economic provisions stipulated therein.

Iqbal, who is also the implementing panel chair of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), said in an interview that the Bangsamoro leaders will assert the full implementation of the CAB. He said while the relationship with the national government has been good, “there are still issues that need to be discussed.”

“As leaders, we are already part of the Government. But Being part of the government does not mean that we have to give up what has been agreed by the [national] government and the MILF through the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro,” Iqbal said.

He said that it was “evident” that the BOL did not fully capture the CAB, and that only about 85 percent has been implemented.

“We will assert that. Kailangang maisakatuparan iyan,” Iqbal stressed.